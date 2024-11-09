Here's where to watch Regina's election results tonight

CTV News Regina will be airing special coverage of Regina’s municipal election this evening beginning at 9:30 p.m.

The special coverage will be livestreamed on the CTV Regina website at the top of this article.

After polls close at 8 p.m., come back to this page to follow along with our live blog, where we will share information and results as they come in.

Regina residents will be casting their ballots for mayor, as well as city councillors and school board trustees in their ward.

Mayor Sandra Masters is vying for a second term but faces 10 other hopefuls in the race for city hall’s top seat.

Advance voting for Regina’s municipal election took place from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, with 15,190 ballots cast.

Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

For a full list of candidates, click here.