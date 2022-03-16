Highway 39 closed after train derailment near Rouleau: RCMP

No injuries were reported after a train derailment near Rouleau, according to Milestone RCMP.

Highway 39 will be closed for several hours while the scene is cleared, police said in a news release.

Canadian Pacific (CP) Railway confirmed a freight train derailed between Rouleau and Wilcox, Sask. around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday., in an emailed statement to CTV News.

No injuries were reported and the company believes there are no public safety concerns.

CP dispatched teams to the site. The investigation is ongoing.

Motorists are being asked to check the Highway Hotline before travelling in the area.

RCMP also want to remind drivers to slow to 60 km/h when passing emergency workers.

Rouleau is about 50 kilometres southwest of Regina.