Highway 39 crash near Rouleau, Sask., Wednesday was a 10 vehicle pileup: RCMP

One person was seriously injured in what RCMP said was a 10 vehicle pileup on Highway 39 near Rouleau, Sask., on Wednesday morning.

The crash involved two semis that collided before eight additional vehicles collided with the semis, police said.

Fog and icy road conditions were reported by the Highway Hotline across much of southern Saskatchewan throughout the day Wednesday.

Milestone RCMP said it received a report of the multi-vehicle collision and responded with local Fire and EMS around 8:10 a.m.

Highway 39 from near Moose Jaw to Corinne, Sask. was closed for much of the day Wednesday before being reopened later in the afternoon.

The driver of one of the semis was taken to hospital with serious injuries, RCMP said. Other drivers involved had non-life threatening injuries and were treated on scene by EMS, according to RCMP.

Milestone RCMP is continuing to investigate the collision.

Rouleau, Sask., is about 50 kilometres southwest of Regina.