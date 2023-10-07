Homelessness plan welcomed in Regina, but advocates question consultation

The government’s plan to address homelessness is being welcomed by those needing shelter in Regina. Many are looking for a place indoors as colder weather approaches.

Kevin McKay needs a place to live but said he can’t convince landlords to accept him.

“They sit there and then they look at me and then they say one thing and then the next thing, you know, they change their mind and hung out again, you know, and it just sucks when that happens, you get hung out like that. It’s getting cold and it sucks when it’s cold,” he said.

The provincial government has announced a yet to be determined number of supportive living spaces and addiction treatment beds for Regina. McKay wonders if he’s ready.

“I do whatever I want. Nobody says nothing. You know, that’s what I wanted all my life but now I think about, no maybe not, maybe I should have done it smarter and did something better with my life.”

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters was at the announcement of the government’s new housing and addictions treatment strategy. She thinks it’s well thought out.

“The ability to add to all of the components necessary to move folks along to stabilize, to create safety for both the individual and the community are incredibly welcome. I think this is an incredible next step,” she said.

Those who work with the unhoused at the street level welcome the government’s announcement but question whether the right people were consulted.

“What we’re forgetting is approaching our relatives and seeing what they need. A lot of these decisions that are made are what we think they need but the biggest stakeholder would be asking them what they need. Many don’t want to be given the assistance that we offer and we respect that,” said Shylo Stevenson, with Warriors of Hope.

The government plan focused heavily on housing and treatment. Those not prepared to take that step remain in danger of falling through the cracks.