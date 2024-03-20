Hoopla 2024 officially cancelled, athletic association says

The Saskatchewan High School Athletic Association (SHSAA) has officially cancelled Hoopla 2024 due to the ongoing labour dispute between the province and teachers.

“Through discussions with both groups involved in the negotiations, SHSAA was unable to determine if there would be any immediate solution to the impasse; therefore, it is with regret that HOOPLA 2024 is cancelled,” a news release on Wednesday read.

The SHSAA went on to say that teams may still participate in a one day provincial championship in Moose jaw set for Saturday, March 23.

Each team involved in the tournament will play one game against an opponent based on their seeding.

“As students have endured the unrest, they demonstrated many of the qualities that their coaches have tried to nurture in an educational athletic setting,” the release read. “We have also been made aware of many situations where teams have come together to cope and support each other through the disappointment.”

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation is set to withdraw extracurricular activities for March 21 and 22 – following a provincewide strike on Wednesday.

The SHSAA previously stated previously that it would be forced to cancel the tournament if job sanctions remained unchanged by 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

--This is a developing story. More details to come…