Moose Jaw man charged with possession of child pornography

A Moose Jaw man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Officers with the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS), the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit and the RCMP Digital Forensic Services executed a search warrant on a home on the 300 block of Lillooet Street West on Monday, according to a release from the MJPS.

A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

The accused, Ashton Weber, will make his first court appearance on Thursday morning.