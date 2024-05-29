Despite MLA's claims, Sask. legislative security didn't know Jeremy Harrison was bringing gun to property

An email from 2016 detailing the day Jeremy Harrison reportedly brought a gun into the legislative building shows that security were unaware of the former Government House Leader’s Saskatchewan’s visit.

In the redacted email acquired by CTV News, the acting Sergeant-at-Arms for Saskatchewan’s Legislature at the time lays out concerns over an incident that saw Sask. Party MLA Jeremy Harrison bring a gun into the legislative building.

According to the email, the incident occurred just before noon on Thursday, April 28, 2016. Security noticed a man in camouflage clothing carrying a gun case walking towards the building.

Security did not recognize the person.

“[Redacted] did not recognize the person and was at the point of keying his radio and announcing to the security staff that there was a gun,” the message read. “By this time the person was close enough for [redacted] to say something.”

The unnamed security officer apparently said “sir” after which the person looked up, revealing it was Harrison.

The message goes on to say that Harrison walked past the kiosk carrying his gun case and disappeared around the corner.

“The gun itself was not visible, however, it was obvious it was a gun case.”

The email listed several concerns caused by the event.

“We should be advised in advance of this type of behavior, even by an MLA, so we can react properly and even given them advice about their action,” it read.

Legislative security did not take the gun away from Harrison. The message expressed that staff should have the option to take the weapon away and store it in their offices rather than allowing it into the building.

“There is no need for anyone to have a gun in this building under these circumstances,” the email read.

The message also highlighted that due to his clothing and hat, Harrison was not recognized immediately, which caused its own concerns.

Lastly, the email criticized Harrison’s decision not to leave the gun in his vehicle.

“In fairness to Mr. Harrison, he probably did not think the firearm would be safe in his pickup, which has its own legal issues, however, I think that this was handled poorly by Mr. Harrison,” it read.

The email marks the latest development in a drawn out saga – which has seen Harrison resign as Government House Leader following allegations made by Speaker Randy Weekes.

Weekes alleged that he was harassed and intimidated by Sask. Party members during his tenure as speaker.

He also alleged that Harrison sought to carry a handgun in the legislature and flouted legislative rules by bringing a firearm into the building.

Harrison unequivocally denied all of Weekes allegations – before backtracking on the gun incident.

The Saskatchewan NDP are scheduled to respond to the redacted email in a media event at 2:30 p.m. CST.

--More details to come…