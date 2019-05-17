

CTV Regina





New guided tours and expanded hours are both coming to Government House for the summer, according to the province.

Government House will switch to summer hours on Victoria Day Monday, meaning it will stay open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week until Labour Day.

Several guided tours of the Edwardian Gardens will also be launching this summer along with a build-your-own “Prairie Picnic Basket” program and several other activities.

“Government House is an integral part of Saskatchewan and Canada’s history and these new tours and programs truly make that history come to life,” Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Ken Cheveldayoff said in a release. “There are activities for everyone, from the young to the young at heart. I encourage all residents of and visitors to Saskatchewan to visit and learn more about this National Historic Site.”

Admission to Government House is free and there is no cost to join a tour or participate in a program.