    • House fire expected to 'impact' traffic on Saskatchewan Drive: Regina Fire

    Regina Fire says traffic will be “impacted” on Saskatchewan Drive Monday morning as crews battle a house fire on the 1600 block of Montreal Street.

    “Morning commute traffic will be impacted on Sask. Drive. Avoid the area while crews work,” an X (formerly Twitter) post from Regina Fire said.

    Around 8:20 a.m. Regina Fire published a second post on X that said regular traffic flow in the area had been restored.

    According to the post, no injuries were reported.

    The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

