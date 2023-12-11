House fire expected to 'impact' traffic on Saskatchewan Drive: Regina Fire

Regina Fire says traffic will be “impacted” on Saskatchewan Drive Monday morning as crews battle a house fire on the 1600 block of Montreal Street.

“Morning commute traffic will be impacted on Sask. Drive. Avoid the area while crews work,” an X (formerly Twitter) post from Regina Fire said.

Around 8:20 a.m. Regina Fire published a second post on X that said regular traffic flow in the area had been restored.

According to the post, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.