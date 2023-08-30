'How many times do we have to fall': Regina houselessness crisis continues as more encampments dismantled

After another tent encampment was dismantled by police and fire crews Tuesday, some city officials are wondering where Regina’s most vulnerable have to go.

“I don’t know what the plan is, if we have one,” said Ward 6 Councilor Dan Leblanc.

One month ago, a large tent encampment at City Hall was dismantled.

Since then, many others have formed only to receive the same fate.

“They continue to kick us out,” said one woman who was a resident at the City Hall encampment last month.

“We just keep finding other places to live,” she added.

Others who lived at the encampment have found shelter. But many still wander the streets.

“How many times do we have to fall and get back up,” asked another woman who spoke to CTV News.

“Everybody’s sick and tired,” she added. “You only have so many options.”

The Ministry of Social Services told CTV News there are currently 146 emergency shelters spaces available in Regina.

The city also recently expanded a shelter ran by Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services at NEST.

“We have an additional 15 units there,” said Mayor Sandra Masters on Tuesday. “There is some space at other shelters understanding they all have rules.”

Smoke can be seen by emanating from the encampment site near Carmichael Outreach in Regina. (Submitted)

Through the federal and provincial governments, $3 million has been invested into a new permanent shelter in the city.

However, the city could not provide an update on the new building.

With cold weather looming, some councilors want a plan in place sooner rather than later.

“It’s almost as if we’re suddenly surprised when it’s winter and folks that are houseless in the summer remain outside,” Leblanc said.

He and councilors Shannon Zachidniak, Andrew Stevens and Cheryl Stadnichuk presented council with a motion to discuss possible housing solutions.

“If we want humane solutions which have a reasonable likelihood of addressing the issue in a systemic way, we need to have the conversation now,” said Leblanc.

That motion is set to be discussed on Sept. 13.