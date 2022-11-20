How to be prepared for traffic before and after the Grey Cup

After several days of Grey Cup festivities in Regina, the Regina Police Service (RPS) is now preparing for game day traffic on Sunday.

Beginning at 11 a.m., there will be no vehicle traffic allowed on the 1500, 1600, and 1700 blocks of Elphinstone Street.

There will be road closures on:

1500 block of Elphinstone Street at Dewdney Avenue

Princess Street and 9th Avenue

Argyle Street and 9th Avenue

McTavish Street and 9th Avenue

Elphinstone Street and 9th Avenue

Montague Street and 10th Avenue

Elphinstone Street and North Railway Street

Saskatchewan Drive and Elphinstone Street

RPS encourages fans to take advantage of the free shuttle service being offered here.

If people are driving, RPS recommends that people give themselves extra time to navigate traffic in the area, lock their vehicle doors, park legally, and not leave vehicles running and unattended.

As there will be increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic causing congestion in residential areas surrounding Mosaic Stadium and parking lots at the REAL district, there will be additional officers assigned to assist with the flow of traffic.

Kickoff is at 5 p.m.