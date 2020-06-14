REGINA -- Strong winds have been a consistent weather factor in Saskatchewan for the last few weeks and the weekend was no exception.

From cracked trees to downed traffic lights and torn shingles, wind gusts reaching between 70 and 90 kilometres per hour were a threat to anything not tied down on Saturday.

It’s a trend local roofers have noticed in recent weeks.

“With 50 and higher, you’re definitely going to start seeing damage,” said Corie Rempel, the owner of Rempel Contracting. “There’s a lot of people going to Facebook and trying to find somebody to repair this or repair that.”

Rempel says homeowners should look for a professional if they’re seeing wind damage.

“If they notice any damages, reach out to a qualified individual that has done numerous types of this type of work,” Rempel said.

Trees around the city took a hit, as some were damaged in Wascana Park, outside City Hall, and on College Ave.

Events were also impacted, as a drive-in movie event had to cancel showings on Friday and Saturday evenings.

“Anything over 40 kilometre winds is not good for the screen. It can blow in half, it can rip apart,” said Jennifer Edworthy, a co-owner of All In Events Services. “Our opening night, it was ‘Frozen 2’ and the wind gust up to 45 kilometres and the straps themselves actually ripped off the screen.”

Winds are expected to calm over the next week.