Hundreds of students to be moved from Harbour Landing School amid overcrowding issues

The Regina Public School Board announced that a boundary change will see approximately 200 students moved from Harbour Landing School to Ethel Milliken School.

The announcement comes as the joint-use facility’s enrollment has neared legal capacity limits.

According to a letter from the Regina Public School Division, around 200 students from the southern portion of Harbour Landing will be moved to Ethel Milliken School for the upcoming 2023/2024 school year until the new Harbour Landing West School opens in 2026.

A list of the affected residences include:

4850 Harbour Landing Drive – all units

5004 James Hill Road – all units

4669 to 4889 James Hill Road

- All Addresses:

Padwick Road

Padwick Avenue

Padwick Crescent

Cornell Gate

Crane Crescent

Beacon Way

Beacon Drive

Beacon Place

Cessna Way

Fairchild Rod

Gilbert Crescent

Norseman Crescent

Students in the temporary boundary area will be offered free bussing to Ethel Milliken School the letter explained.

Affected students beginning Grade 8 and their younger siblings will be given the option to stay at Harbour Landing School for the 2023-2024 year only.

These students will also have the option to attend Sheldon Williams Collegiate or Campbell Collegiate after graduating Grade 8, the letter said.

Both Harbour Landing School and St. Kateri Tekakwitha School opened in September of 2017 as a joint-use complex.

The Minister of Education calculates enrollment based on full time equivalency (FTE).

The facility was designed to house a combined 1,250 FTEs between the two schools.

As of September of 2022, enrollment has risen to a combined 1,553 FTEs, leaving the school to depend on a 10 per cent absentee rate to continue functioning.

Kindergarten students count as 0.5 of an FTE while all other grades count as one.

The Regina Public School Division will be hosting an open house at the Harbour Landing School on March. 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Administration will be available for questions from parents and guardians, the letter stated.

The temporary boundary change will be presented to the Regina Public School Board on March. 21.

With files from CTV News Regina’s Allison Bamford.