REGINA
Regina

    • Regina contractor pleads guilty to defrauding more than 50 customers

    Regina Provincial Court is pictured. (Brendan Ellis / CTV News Regina) Regina Provincial Court is pictured. (Brendan Ellis / CTV News Regina)
    Share

    Regina-based company Prairie Boy Windows and Doors pleaded guilty in Provincial Court Monday on fraud charges.

    Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested the business owner, Joseph Alan Myers on Dec. 6, 2023 after more than 50 victims filed reports claiming they were defrauded by the business.

    Beginning in June of 2022, RPS received a report of fraud involving a local contractor that was hired for home repairs in 2021.

    According to police, the contractor provided an estimate of work and requested a deposit from the victim.

    After the payment was received, the contractor failed to complete the repairs and did not return the deposit to the victim.

    Between June 2022 and December 2023, Regina police received 53 reports concerning the same contractor.

    The reported fraud between April of 2021 and June of 2022 cost the victims $277,787.75 in total.

    Individual payments from victims to the business ranged from $700 to $18,000.

    --With files from Hallee Mandryk and David Prisciak.

    --More details to come…

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Motive of man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump remains elusive

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for unity and resilience after an attempt on his life injected fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous presidential campaign, while President Joe Biden implored Americans to 'cool it down' in the final stretch and 'resolve our differences at the ballot box.'

    LIVE RNC UPDATES

    LIVE RNC UPDATES Conservatives rally around Vance

    The Republican National Convention kicked off this week, with delegates and officials descending on Wisconsin amid the tumult that follows a Saturday assassination attempt on Trump as he becomes the GOP’s official nominee. Follow for live updates of the RNC.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    • Apartment fire death deemed 'not suspicious'

      The death of an Owen Sound man last month following an apartment fire has been deemed not “criminal in nature” following an investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshall and Owen Sound Police Crime Unit.

    • VIDEO

      VIDEO Torrential downpours flood city streets

      Heavy rainfall in the London area has caused flooding on many streets throughout the city. Parts of the region are either under a severe thunderstorm watch or a warning as well as a heat warning.

    • Search continues for swimmer reported missing in Lake Erie

      Search efforts continue Monday for a swimmer reported missing in Lake Erie near Port Stanley. Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, two people, a 44 year old and a 17-year-old from London, were seen in distress by members of the Central Elgin

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News