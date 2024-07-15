Regina contractor pleads guilty to defrauding more than 50 customers

Regina-based company Prairie Boy Windows and Doors pleaded guilty in Provincial Court Monday on fraud charges.

Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested the business owner, Joseph Alan Myers on Dec. 6, 2023 after more than 50 victims filed reports claiming they were defrauded by the business.

Beginning in June of 2022, RPS received a report of fraud involving a local contractor that was hired for home repairs in 2021.

According to police, the contractor provided an estimate of work and requested a deposit from the victim.

After the payment was received, the contractor failed to complete the repairs and did not return the deposit to the victim.

Between June 2022 and December 2023, Regina police received 53 reports concerning the same contractor.

The reported fraud between April of 2021 and June of 2022 cost the victims $277,787.75 in total.

Individual payments from victims to the business ranged from $700 to $18,000.

--With files from Hallee Mandryk and David Prisciak.

--More details to come…