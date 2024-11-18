'I knew that he crossed a boundary': Sixth witness testifies in Manz trial

Another alleged victim of Ruben Manz took the stand on Monday. The woman tearfully recalled feeling uncomfortable in the Regina chiropractor's office.

"It wasn't a drastic move as I was in the appointment, it was every appointment, his hand was further down in my shirt," the witness explained.

The witness went on to testify that she began wearing sports bras to her appointments in an attempt to deter the chiropractor from putting his hands on her breasts.

"I felt like if they [my breasts] were down further, then his hand couldn't get that far down," she said.

The woman testified that this stretch would happen on both sides of her body, and by around the tenth visit to the chiropractor, she decided not to return.

"By the last appointment, I just knew I couldn't go back because I was so uncomfortable like just ... confused and like grossed out ... I felt really uncomfortable and I knew that it just wasn't right, I knew that he crossed a boundary," she said.

Like the five women who testified before her, the witness also went to police after leaning Manz was arrested in 2021 for sexual assault.

"I saw a news article posted that someone else did [go to police], and I felt really bad that other people were going through it when I should have said something right away," the witness explained.

Another similarity between the sixth witness and those who previously took the stand was the long-lasting effects of the alleged encounter.

"I haven't been able to see any male professionals since,” the witness added.

“I haven't had an actual doctor for six years because my female one retired and I can't find another female one ... going into vulnerable situations, like even gym workouts, if there's ever a male in a class, I don't go back."