'I've got no place left to push it': Yorkton residents shovelling their way out of winter

If you’re a resident in Yorkton, chances are you’ve been busy shovelling for the better part of this winter.

The Parkland has been hit hard with snowfall this winter, with multiple Yorktonians telling CTV News that its been around 20 years since they’ve remembered this much accumulation.

It's something people in Yorkton have become accustomed to this winter.

“Honestly, I don't think I've ever seen this much, with all the shovelling that we've been doing. It's the full length of my garage now, almost up to my eavestroughs. I’ve got no place left to push it,” said one resident.

For those in the snow removal business, this winter stands out as well.

“I don't remember us having this much snow,” said roadways manager Clayton Werner, who has worked for the City for the past 20 years.

While an update on the impact all this precipitation has left on the city's snow removal budget wasn't available, officials say there are things residents can do to make life easier for clearing crews.

“Keep the snow away from their foundations, [their] window wells. Eavestroughs [are] a big one, and then of course when clearing eavestroughs or cleaning downspouts, make sure they have proper drainage away from your house. Ideally, it'd be nice to have the water going to the streets instead of the back lanes,” Werner said.

With the arrival of March, the city is turning its attention to the spring melt.

“[We are] cleaning up areas that we've identified in the past that become issues when the snow starts melting. We will be running crews opening up catch basin cores [and] cleaning drainage ditches throughout the city and getting our steam trucks ready,” Werner explained.

If you have any ideas as to how the city can improve its snow clean up, they’re looking for your input.

It’s opened up an online survey looking to streamline the processes of snow removal across the community, which can be found on the city’s website.