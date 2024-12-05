Increased RCMP presence continues on White Bear First Nation

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crimes continues to investigate the suspicious death of a 33-year-old man on White Bear First Nation.

An increased police presence on the First Nation, located 212 kilometres southeast of Regina, is continuing into Thursday, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.

The service encouraged anyone with information related to the incident to contact RCMP or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

On Dec. 3, at around 2:30 a.m., officers from Caryle RCMP received a report of an injured person at a home on White Bear First Nation.

Officers arrived and found the body of the man. He has been identified as a 33-year-old from Coronach, Sask.

RCMP went on to say that if an imminent risk to public safety is discovered, the service will notify the public.