Indigenous career networking event a hit with Sask. students

On Nov. 21, Indigenous students and career seekers got the opportunity to mingle with specialists from a variety of sectors at the first ever Indigenous Students and Professionals Networking Event in Regina.

Nearly 30 companies were in attendance, including a number of crown cooperations, along with over 100 students from a number of institutions.

Michelle Brooks, the owner of Brooks HR Group said networking is an essential skill that can take a person far.

“Networking can be a scary thing to do,” said Brooks.

Adding, “The more we bring this opportunity to our students and professionals the better they’re going to get at it and the more confident they are going to be.”

The event, which was held at the Hotel Saskatchewan, was purposely set up for more casual interactions between all parties.

Unlike other employment events such as career fairs, there were no booths or resumes included.

“I feel like I’m starting to build a lot of connections with employers and just building my connections in general which is important in business,” Creedance Bird, a business administration student said.

Leah Lagacy from Peter Lucas Project Management observed the event, she was impressed by the students and up-and-comers ability to engage so smoothly.

“Having these opportunities for them to come out and network before they get up to those real leadership roles is going to give them nothing but a great head start,” said Lagacy.

Wavell Starr is currently the Director of Indigenous relations at Crown Investments Cooperation. He spent many years in the recruitment sector and knows the importance of the networking event.

“I think everyone is aware now adays that we are definitely looking to grow within this province, and in order to do that we need to grow the Indigenous workforce,” said Starr.

Those at Brooks HR Group said they plan to host similar events in the future.