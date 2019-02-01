

CTV Regina





Volunteer firefighters from three First Nations took part in a rare fire training exercise on Thursday at the Starblanket Cree Nation.

The exercise consisted of firefighters from Peepeekisis, Okanese and Starblanket First Nations.

The training was put on by Saskatchewan First Nations Emergency Management (SFNEM) to make sure the firefighters are prepared to fight structural fires through hands-on training.

“We’re doing interior attack operations training, some defence operations, waterflow operations, we’re utilizing the building to learn some building construction,” Pierce Pellerin from Saskatchewan First Nation Management said.

Fire chiefs and firefighters from Melville, Balcarres and Moose Jaw were also on hand to help out and a total of 40 firefighters participated.

Two teams of eight firefighters went inside a vacant two-storey duplex to learn how fires burn from inside the home.

The instructor started a fire inside the kitchen and the team watched the fire grow as it built up to the ceiling. The firefighters were also able to observe the house fire and come up with a plan to put it out.

The exercise also gave firefighters a chance to learn about smoke layering and ventilation.

“It was really interesting,” Okanese Fire Services volunteer firefighter Jaimee Papequash said. “I learned about thermal layering, flash overs and fire build overs.”

City of Melville fire Chief Tyrone Mogenson, a 29-year veteran of fighting fires, said he was happy to pass on his knowledge.

“The guys got to see the heat, feel the heat, see the smoke, feel the smoke and do it in a safe environment with the rest of the safety gear on,” Mogenson said. “These guys, their confidence level is rising, they’re hyped up.”

SFNEM provides support to fire and emergency management professionals across the province and provide firefighting training, inspections, prevention programs, fire investigations and community risk assessments.

Based on reporting by CTV’s Creeson Agecoutay