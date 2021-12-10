International flights resume at Regina airport

The first international flight in almost two years took off from the Regina International Airport on Friday morning.

International flights were grounded in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Earl Spencer, vice president of operations and safety at YQR, said seeing international travel from Regina is great for the airport and the community.

“We’re just excited,” Spencer said. “Now we can get a flight to a sun destination and return so it’s just great. It’s been a long time.”

According to YQR, about 90 residents were on the direct flight to Peurto Vallarta Friday.

Some travellers who spoke to CTV News said they couldn’t wait to get on the plane.

“It means things are getting better and things are opening,” said Kym Benz who travels calls herself a frequent traveller.

Rochelle Edwards, who flys to Mexico once a year, said she is very excited, but also a little nervous because of how rapidly the COVID-19 situation can change.

“Just a bit comprehensive with everything. Will we make it back?” Edwards wondered.

Travellers had to show their proof of vaccination before getting on the flight. The airport added different airlines and countries would also require different documentation regarding COVID-19.

Spencer said every traveller coming back into Canada will need the ArriveCAN app.

“Before you leave Canada, before you leave REGINA, be sure to download the ArriveCAN app,” Spencer said. “The federal government app (is meant to) process customs quicker.”

He added when people get back to Regina, they will be given a take-home COVID-19 test kit and they will not be doing them at the airport.

This test will have no cost to the traveller and is covered by the federal government.

“Also be sure to pre-register with Life Labs for your COVID-19 test kit,” said Spencer.

The airport is currently seeing 40 per cent of its pre-pandemic air traffic and expects to see an increase with international travel back as an option.