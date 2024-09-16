Isolated parts of Sask. could see 125-150 mm of rainfall midweek: ECCC

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says a storm system moving through southern parts of Saskatchewan this week could possibly bring up to 150 millimetres (mm) of rainfall in certain isolated areas.

The storm is expected to move into the province Tuesday night and last into Wednesday, a post on X from ECCC says.

“Rainfall amounts will be varied, with the heaviest rain expected in the southwest,” the post reads.

According to ECCC, many regions could see between 50-75 mm.

The map included in the post shows the heaviest rainfall is forecasted to be southwest of Davidson, Sask. and northwest of Moose Jaw.

Current watches and warnings can be seen here.