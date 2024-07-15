'It's a great experience': Fans reminisce as cleanup begins for Country Thunder Saskatchewan

Country Thunder Saskatchewan has wrapped up its 2024 iteration – with cleanup teams out in full force Monday morning.

Over the weekend, an estimated 25,000 people packed the festival grounds near Craven, Sask.

A number of concertgoers left as soon as the live music stopped, but many decided to stay one more night.

Any attempt to leave the festival grounds proved to be an odyssey for many. It’s reported some attendees waited well over an hour before getting out on the road.

Aside from the lengthy exit, fans were positive about this year’s festival.

“This one absolutely tops the charts. Nickelback brought a whole different type of crowd that I’ve never seen before,” said one attendee.

“The heat was nice, it didn’t rain too much. The music was awesome. The beers were cold,” another attendee told CTV News.

Brian Ulmer brought his adult children to the festival for the first time. He said the experience was a memorable one for his entire family.

“It’s a great experience,” he said. “If you’re a country music fan I think this is the way to see music. I like this festival type atmosphere.”

Darby Klassen from Central Butte became the one millionth fan to walk through the gates.

The action earned her platinum experience passes with hospitality access for life. She also received a price pack worth over $20,000.

Next year’s music lineup is yet to be announced but tickets are already on sale for Country Thunder Saskatchewan 2025.