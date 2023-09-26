'It’s a great feeling when you're making plays': Riders' Albright pleased with CFL debut
The Saskatchewan Roughriders may have lost last week’s matchup against the Ottawa Redblacks but it was still an exciting game for defensive lineman, Christian Albright, who suited up for his first Canadian Football League (CFL) game.
“It was great to get back out there finally and help contribute to the team. I know we didn’t get the end results we wanted but it was good to get back into the groove a little bit,” said Albright about the experience.
Albright made quite the impact in his debut when he recorded four defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, as well as two back to back quarterback sacks.
“It was a high emotion, definitely. My teammates were all around me [when I got to the bench]. I couldn’t even tell who was who really. There were so many people around me and congratulating me. It was a good feeling knowing I could help them out and a great feeling when you’re making plays,” laughed Albright.
“You have a guy coming out there, first game, first time being in the CFL, and he makes a debut like that. It’s something you can’t ask a guy to do any better. We all love it and I was so happy for him and man, we are cheering him on,” exclaimed fellow defensive lineman, Pete Robertson.
Albright noted Robertson has been one of teammates that have helped him since he came to the CFL.
“It feels good. You know when you see potential in guys and they have to wait their turn. Me being a leader on the team, I never try to turn my back on any guy. Any situation or play after practice I try to help him. But a young guy like that he has all the attributes [already],” said Robertson on mentoring Albright.
Albright made his way into the lineup for the first time as defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II, Miles Brown, and Nic Dheilly have all been sidelined with injures.
“He’s a dynamic player, we knew that if we got a chance to play him, there’s a good chance we’d see what we saw [in that game]. I think he may have played his way onto the roster. We’ll see when you know we get everybody back,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson.
The Georgia product played five seasons at Ball State University. From there he spent time with the National Football League’s (NFL) Chicago Bears organization at training camp in 2022. He eventually signed with the Riders in February. However, since then it has been a waiting game for Albright to be able to suit up in a professional game.
“It can get rough but, you know, that’s part of being a pro. You have to wait, you have to continue to stay ready so when opportunity does come you’re ready to seize the opportunity,” shared Albright.
“These are the nice parts of late in the season when you get a chance to put a guy out there that’s maybe been on PR [practice roster] the whole year and he shows well. So I was really proud of him,” said Dickenson.
Both Dheilly and Brown were placed on the six-game injured list last week. However, Lanier returned to practice on Tuesday.
