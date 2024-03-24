'It was disrespectful': Regina Pats take exception to Moose Jaw Warriors' handling of 11-1 victory
The Regina Pats fell to the Moose Jaw Warriors 11-1 Saturday night in what was their final game of the 2023-24 season after failing to make the playoffs with a 22-40-4-2 record.
It was a heated exchange for the known rivalry teams that ended with more than 100 penalty minutes between the two squads and a full out brawl that even included the two goalies squaring off.
“Tough game last night. Obviously, the score wasn’t what we wanted it to be and a little bit of a tilt there at the end. That was my first [goalie fight]. I don’t think I won the fight but I don’t think I did too bad. Obviously there was a scrum in the far corner with Howe and I saw that. And just kind of booked it to the blue line and waited for him [Jackson Unger],” goalie Kelton Pyne described.
“I thought it was my time to kind of do something and I was just sticking up for my teammates and the Regina Pats," captain Tanner Howe explained.
"It wasn’t just one guy doing something. It was our whole team and I think that game showed a lot about us and it’ll be fun to play them next year."
The fiery exchanges continued off the ice as Pats head coach, Brad Herauf, could be seen up over the bench yelling at the Warriors side at one point as well.
That move eventually lead to him being kicked out of the game.
“I just felt our team was disrespected. I did not like the way they handled the power play units, the way that they were giving out ice time to their players and very disrespectful to the Regina Pats, and I thought it was disrespectful to the game of hockey,” Herauf explained.
Regina Pats Head Coach Brad Herauf argues with an official in the Pats final game of the season on March 23, 2024. (Courtesy: Regina Pats)
Herauf, who is in his first season as head coach, said he’s been kicked out of plenty of games as a player but that was his first as a coach.
“I don’t know if you ever get your point across. I don’t know if you ever win a fight. But this is the way I stand up for our hockey club, and the way I stand up for our team,” he added. “I don’t mind losing and I’ve been in tons of fights in my life. There’s a way to win and lose and last night I just did not feel that it was the right way for them to win.”
Alan Millar, general manager for the Regina Pats and a former GM for the Warriors, told CTV News he was disappointed with Moose Jaws’ conduct during the game.
“For me it was probably a little bit more personal with my history with the club there. I think in this situation you know certain players, Brad in particular, you have to stand up for your team. I really don’t understand the thought process by the coach in Moose Jaw. Even going back to Thursday night, sitting out players against a potential opponent and then ramping it up against one of the let’s be honest, one of the weaker teams of the league. Why they felt they needed to embarrass our team, why he felt he needed to employ and manage his bench that. It’s very disappointing for me,” he explained.
“It was embarrassing. It was disrespectful and I think at the end of the day as much as we took it on the chin. Let’s face it, you lose 11-1, it’s embarrassing for your club. But I think in an ironic way they embarrassed themselves as well,” he added.
Centre Braxton Whitehead scored the Pats’ sole goal of the game with Jaxsin Vaughan and Aaron Krestanowich credited with the assists.
The goal was Whitehead’s 17th of the season. The 19-year-old from Palmer, Alaska finished the year with a career high 52 points in 52 games.
Moose Jaw scored five times on the power play. Warriors Jagger Firkus and Martin Rysavy had an electric performance — with each scoring a hat trick.
Regina is the sole Saskatchewan squad to not make the WHL's playoffs this season and finished at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. However, the team understands they are in a re-build era after trading away most of their assets earlier in the season.
- 'Building the next contending team': Regina Pats reflect on flurry of New Year's Eve trades that signaled rebuild
“It was a little bit what we expected coming in. We had a good start to the season and obviously we’ve made some changes and for us it was never about the result this year, it was about the process. Al [Millar] doing his work coming in here, and I think he’s done a heck of a job. He has a vision with this team. I feel that me and him are very aligned in how we want our hockey players to play. So I think that’s just the start of it,” Herauf said.
“When you look at the decisions we made around the deadline and how we feel we need to move forward. We don’t want this to be long-term pain,” Millar explained.
“We’ve got lots of fuel and we’ve got lots of reasons to move forward. There’s one thing to get into the playoffs, there’s another level to be a contender, and we’ve got a long way to get there but we have to do the right things to give us a chance to get there.”
A positive to come out of the season was the performance of first year captain, Tanner Howe, who will look to hear his name called in this year’s NHL draft. Howe finished the season with 77 points in 68 games.
“I thought I played pretty good throughout the season. A goal in mind was to be consistent throughout the whole season, kind of my work ethic, being competitive each night and obviously wanted to produce points wise,” Howe said.
“It was tough at the start being a younger captain. I thought I had to make a couple adjustments. I thought as the year went on I got better at it. It’s tough when you lose a lot of games and you’re not winning,” he added.
Herauf added that he was impressed with Howe’s performance in the face of many challenges.
“What he had to go through this year, trading away some of his closest friends, and being a leader of this team and it being such an important year. It’s been a mental pretzel for him,” he said. “I think that as an 18-year-old boy, having a heavy jersey he had to wear all year, and take on extra people’s responsibility, he did the best he could and I’m super proud of him.”
The Western Hockey League (WHL) season wraps up on Sunday and playoffs will begin on Thursday, March 28.
The first round playoffs will see the Prince Albert Raiders take on the first place Saskatoon Blades - while the Warriors will take on the Brandon Wheat Kings, the Swift Current Broncos will play the Lethbridge Hurricanes.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Secret' RCMP report forecasts a bleak future in Canada
A 'secret' Royal Canadian Mounted Police report paints a dark picture of Canada's future due to climate change, misinformation, a global recession and other troubling trends.
RCMP investigating after 4 people found dead near Neudorf, Sask.
RCMP's Major Crimes unit is investigating following the discovery of four bodies at a rural residence near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
Costco begins using verification scanners at some Ottawa stores
At least one Costco store in Ottawa has implemented a digital card scanner for member entry, a departure from the traditional in-person card check, in an effort to crack-down on shoppers who have not paid a membership fee.
Ottawa woman warned BMO of suspected bank fraud, still lost $15K
An Ottawa woman said when she suspected someone was trying to gain access to her BMO account, she went to the branch to inform the bank. She was told everything was fine but, by the time she got home, $15,000 had been stolen.
Woman arrested, dog seized after attack on child at Toronto playground
A woman has been charged and arrested in connection with a dog attack at a waterfront playground in Toronto that left a child with life-altering injuries over the weekend.
'I was just like, holy cow!': Saskatoon dumpster divers reclaim wasted valuables
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes raided by law enforcement
In response to a CNN question about reports of raids of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said that as part of an ongoing investigation they, along with other law enforcement partners, had 'executed law enforcement actions.'
Sacha Baron Cohen's representative responds to Rebel Wilson claims
Rebel Wilson is claiming Sacha Baron Cohen has tried to stop the release of her upcoming memoir, 'Rebel Rising.'
She took a DNA test to find out her heritage. What she found was a decades-old secret her mother never planned to share
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
'I was just like, holy cow!': Saskatoon dumpster divers reclaim wasted valuables
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
-
'Hoping for the best': Some Sask. students feeling left out amid teacher job actions
Roman Iula and his peers were supposed to be putting the final touches on their routine for Saskatoon high school dance and cheer city finals.
-
RCMP investigating after 4 people found dead near Neudorf, Sask.
RCMP's Major Crimes unit is investigating following the discovery of four bodies at a rural residence near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
Winnipeg
-
'Smacks of desperation': Donated baby formula being resold online
Harvest Manitoba is sounding the alarm over concerns baby formula the non-profit donated to those in need is being resold online.
-
Board denies day parole for Winnipeg man who sexually assaulted girl, woman in 2014
The Parole Board of Canada has denied day release for a man who beat and sexually assaulted a girl and a woman in separate random attacks in Winnipeg a decade ago.
-
Woman dead, toddler injured in collision on Manitoba highway: RCMP
Mounties are investigating a two-vehicle collision on a Manitoba highway where a woman died and three people, including a two-year-old, were hurt.
Edmonton
-
Teen driver sentenced to probation in high-speed crash that killed 2 people
A teen who was the driver in a high-speed crash that killed two people has been sentenced to 24 months probation.
-
Bridges named for fallen Edmonton police officers Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan
Two bridges on Anthony Henday Drive have been named in honour of a pair of Edmonton police officers who were killed in the line of duty a year ago.
-
Alberta launches 4 investigations into Contentment Social Services, clients relocated
The province has taken steps to help clients of Contentment Social Services (CSS) who were being housed in a Leduc hotel.
Calgary
-
Homicide unit investigating after man dies in Shawnessy hotel: police
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating the death of a man inside a hotel in Shawnessy on Monday afternoon, after shots were reportedly fired.
-
Calgary man at centre of 30-hour standoff came outside with loaded shotgun: ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog has released more details about a deadly 30-hour standoff with Calgary police, saying the suspect came outside with a loaded shotgun.
-
Calgary's Tegan and Sara call out Alberta government at Junos
Calgary singer-songwriters Tegan and Sara were honoured at this year's Juno Awards for their efforts to support 2SLGBTQ+ youth.
Lethbridge
-
Recent snowfall in Lethbridge will help drought, but benefits depend on melt rate: expert
Around 35 centimetres of snow fell in Lethbridge over the past six days, and while experts say it will help avoid a potential drought, it all matters on how slow it melts.
-
Dog killed in Lethbridge hit-and-run, witnesses sought by police
Lethbridge police are looking for video of a hit-and-run on Sunday afternoon that saw a woman and her dog hit by a vehicle, killing the dog.
-
Lethbridge unveils first-aid trauma kit at Enmax Centre
The City of Lethbridge is providing a lifesaving kit at the Exmax Centre as part of a public awareness campaign aimed at promoting first-aid during emergencies.
Toronto
-
More than 400 AGO workers to walk off the job on Tuesday
More than 400 staff members at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) in Toronto are set to set to strike early Tuesday morning, as the union voted to reject management’s latest contract offer.
-
Body found in backyard near Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga: police
Police are asking for the public’s help after a body was found in the backyard of a home along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga on Monday morning.
-
Toronto cop details chaotic moments following death of Const. Jeffery Northrup in trial testimony
Testifying from the witness box in a downtown courtroom on Monday, a police officer who witnessed the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup in the parkade under Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square in 2021 described a chaotic scene that ensued following the officer's death.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman warned BMO of suspected bank fraud, still lost $15K
An Ottawa woman said when she suspected someone was trying to gain access to her BMO account, she went to the branch to inform the bank. She was told everything was fine but, by the time she got home, $15,000 had been stolen.
-
Costco begins using verification scanners at some Ottawa stores
At least one Costco store in Ottawa has implemented a digital card scanner for member entry, a departure from the traditional in-person card check, in an effort to crack-down on shoppers who have not paid a membership fee.
-
Senators owner announces $2M donation to children's hospices in Ottawa, Gatineau
Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer has announced a major donation to two children's hospices in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.
Montreal
-
Quebec's Bill 96 could lead to 'disappearance of popular products': International Trademark Association
Proposed regulations on the language of commercial signage could lead to the 'disappearance of popular products' from Quebec stores, says an international business group.
-
No relief in sight as more than half a million Quebecers waiting for family doctor
More than half a million Quebecers are still waiting for a family doctor but it appears reinforcements are not on their way.
-
Woman arrested after allegedly harassing Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier
A woman in her 50s was arrested last week for criminal harassment of Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier, police announced Monday.
Vancouver
-
'I just can’t do it anymore': Surrey rescue that has rehomed 500 bully breed dogs closes
Over the past 11 years, Love a Bull Rescue Society has found fosters and forever homes for over 500 bully breed dogs that were surrendered or abandoned. Now, it's closing.
-
Over-height truck strikes pedestrian bridge in Stanley Park
An over-height truck struck a pedestrian bridge in Stanley Park on Monday, prompting an investigation by Vancouver city staff.
-
Man found dead 15 days after 'attempted wellness check' by RCMP in Coquitlam; IIO called in
A man was found dead in his Coquitlam home 15 days after officers were sent to the residence to check on his well-being, prompting an investigation by B.C.'s police watchdog.
Vancouver Island
-
Former Victoria lawyer disbarred for misconduct, ordered to pay $49K in legal costs
The Law Society of British Columbia has disbarred a former Victoria lawyer who misappropriated $100,000 from a client and made false and misleading claims to those he had represented, according to a decision by the society's disciplinary tribunal.
-
Canadian military expects to secure contract for B.C. drone base by end of 2024
The Department of National Defence expects to have a contract in place by the end of this year to build a new military drone base in British Columbia.
-
No foul play suspected after missing Nanaimo man found dead: RCMP
An 87-year-old man who had been missing from Nanaimo, B.C., since March 17 has been found dead.
Kelowna
-
'Absolutely worth it': Meet the B.C. woman who paid $50,000 to clone her dead cat
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
-
B.C. funds nearly 600 new affordable rental homes in the Interior, North
The latest funding to flow through British Columbia's Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C.
-
'Potential fraudsters' may be collecting money for fake charity, Kelowna RCMP warn
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.
London
-
Jury hears vehicle involved in crash that killed young girl was mechanically sound
A London, Ont. jury heard that days after the crash that killed a young girl in November of 2021, the Honda CRV involved in the collision was examined by police, Transport Canada and John Palumbo, a technician with Honda Canada.
-
Man critically injured after being struck by train
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a train in west London, Ont. on Monday afternoon.
-
'I can’t wait for it': Port Stanley, Ont. prepares for total solar eclipse
Two weeks before a rare total solar eclipse turns day into night across the region, towns in the direct path of totality are making preparations for the celestial spectacle.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. family evicted without notice after landlord loses property
Documents show the landlord lost the home to lenders days after the lease started, but no one told the tenants.
-
Breslau residents pushing back against proposed 96 unit development in quiet neighbourhood
A group of residents in Breslau have filed an appeal with the Ontario Land Tribunal, hoping to halt a proposed development on their street.
-
Six college students displaced after fire rips through Cambridge townhouse
Six Conestoga College students are now staying in temporary accommodations after flames tore through their Cambridge townhome early Monday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Eight arrested in Timmins police standoff after 911 call
Timmins police arrested eight people on various charges including kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder following a 15-hour standoff on the weekend.
-
She took a DNA test to find out her heritage. What she found was a decades-old secret her mother never planned to share
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
-
Doug Ford to extend Ontario gas tax cut until end of 2024
The Ontario government will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cut until the end of the year.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police investigate suspicious death in Dartmouth
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious death in Dartmouth Monday morning.
-
Record March snow in New Brunswick over the weekend
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says some daily snow records for a March 23 were likely broken in New Brunswick over the weekend.
-
Police investigating deadly tent fire in Saint John
Two people have died following a tent fire Monday afternoon in Saint John.
N.L.
-
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
-
Fish protesters meet riot police outside N.L. legislature, budget delivered in half-empty assembly
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.
-
Newfoundland struggling to recruit oncologists despite big signing bonus
Despite a brand new hospital and a hefty signing bonus, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador still haven't recruited the oncologists they need for an expanded cancer care program on the province's west coast.