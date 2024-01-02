'Building the next contending team': Regina Pats reflect on flurry of New Year's Eve trades that signaled rebuild

The Regina Pats have been busy the past few days after announcing four trades in 24 hours ahead of ahead of next week’s Western Hockey League (WHL) trade deadline.

Perhaps the biggest announcement was that Alexander Suzdalev would not return to the Pats organization after he was loaned to Mora IK of the HockeyAllsvenskan, in the Swedish Hockey League this season.

“We worked with Newport Sports, his agency in Washington, from the day I got the job, to the day we traded him. In terms of his status and returning to the league,” Regina Pats general manager Allan Millar said.

Suzdalev, who put up 86 points in 66 games with the Pats last, season was drafted in 2022 by the Washington Capitals.

“Things weren’t going great in terms of ice time and opportunity for him to play. Washington and Newport felt they had to get him playing more. We had the discussion before Christmas about the possibility that he might be reassigned to the WHL. Washington’s preference be that he go to a contending team and hopefully have a long playoff run,” Millar said.

The Blades currently sit in first place in the Eastern Conference. In exchange, the Pats will be getting forward Zach Moore, defenceman Samuel Barcik, defenceman Dayton Deschamps, a 2025 fourth-round pick, and a first-round pick in 2026.

The Regina Pats also traded forward Borya Valis to a first place team in the Prince George Cougars who sit at the top of the league’s Western Conference.

“That’s a tough deal. He’s a good player. When I told him we had moved him, I explained to him that it’s an exciting opportunity for you to play on a real good team. Some people will wonder what’s the difference of moving Borya Valis as a 19 year old or a 20 year old. The difference is getting a first round talent and 17 year old Buczkowski. A year from now a 20 year old is traditionally worth draft picks,” Millar explained.

In exchange for Valis, Regina received defenseman Tyson Buczkowski, a third round pick in 2026, and a fourth round pick in 2024.

The Pats also announced the trade of defenceman Parker Berge to the Everett Silvertips in exchange for defenceman Ty Gibson and a second-round pick in 2025.

“There was some work that needed to be done there and we needed to address that and no one here in this organization from top to bottom just wants to get by or just slide into the playoffs,” Millar said.

“We want to build the next contending team here. And to do that, whether it’s two or three years down the road. We had to look at some significant moves and some difficult decisions,” Millar added.

On Dec. 30, the Pats also acquired 18-year-old forward Harper Lolacher from the Moose Jaw Warriors in exchange for a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick.

The WHL trade deadline is Jan. 10, but Millar felt what was at stake needed to be taken care of now rather than waiting it out for closer to the deadline.

“It doesn’t really matter whether it’s the first, seventh, or eighth [of January]. When you have a deal in place that you feel is the right thing for your organization, you get the deal done,” Millar said, adding it’s a competitive trade market in the WHL.

“I think the players that we’ve brought in have all kind of fallen along the same identity that we’re trying to build here. I think that if you look at our depth chart we’re building around here. I think we’ve got a lot of really good ‘06’s that you can be excited about,” Pats head coach, Brad Herauf said.

As of right now the Pats sit at the bottom of the East Division, outside a playoff spot and if they do not find a spot in the post-season this year, they remain hopeful these moves and what they’re building will bring success in the next couple of years.

“At the end of the day, I think the competitive window for our team is let’s see where we’re at this year and next. When that ‘06 group is 19 we should be ready to take a pretty big step,” Millar said.