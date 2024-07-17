'Its all about connection': Regina's Indigenous Artist in Residence hosts poetry night

Bee Bird, a multimedia artist from Montreal Lake Cree Nation is hoping elevate Indigenous voices and stories to a new audience.

Bird is the 2024 City of Regina’s Indigenous Artist in Residence. For him it’s an opportunity to branch out and meet new artists, as well as pursue bigger projects.

“I was surprised, because lots of artists don’t get this chance. It’s a change to actually connect with artists around Regina. It’s all about connection,” said Bird.

To begin his campaign in his new role, Bird held a poetry night at the Lazy Owl on the University of Regina campus.

Music artist Brad Bellegarde hosted the event and author Bevanne Fox made an appearance. Paintings and designs by artist Simon McKay were also on display.

One of Bird’s top priorities is to tell Indigenous stories and highlight Indigenous perspectives.

“We are amplifying Indigenous voices. It’s successful all around. That’s what we need to do as Indigenous artists is amplify each other,” said Bird.

Attendees of the poetry night got a quick glimpse into the projects Bird is currently working on.

A short film was shown involving Cree language speaker and longtime FNUniv staff member, Solomon Ratt.

There are three more videos on the way.

Bird said he has more events planned for the future – with the next scheduled for August.