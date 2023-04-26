James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
A string of fatal stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation on Sept. 4 left 11 dead and 17 injured, and led to an intensive four-day manhunt for Myles Sanderson, the man police say was responsible.
Sanderson died after going into medical distress shortly after his arrest on Sept. 7.
On Thursday, Saskatchewan RCMP released a timeline of the mass killings in the community and a related death in Weldon, Sask.
While the timeline was comprehensive, it omitted many details that RCMP say might interfere with a planned coroners inquest and other independent investigations related to Sanderson's in-custody death.
Superintendent Joshua Graham, who leads the provincial RCMP's major crimes unit, spoke for most of the news conference.
He reiterated the RCMP's finding that Myles Sanderson was solely responsible for all the killings.
ARRIVAL, INITIAL VIOLENCE
Graham began by talking about Thursday, Sept. 1, the day when Sanderson, travelled to James Smith Cree Nation where he spent the next 24 hours selling cocaine in the community.
The first act of violence came the next day, according to police. During the afternoon of Friday Sept. 2, Sanderson and his brother Damien were passengers in an SUV.
Myles seriously assaulted the woman driving the SUV, who then exited the vehicle.
He then attempted to use the vehicle as a weapon to cause further injury to the woman, Graham said. The woman left the First Nation a short time later.
Myles and Damien took the SUV, picked up another woman and continued to drive around selling cocaine.
They later went to a bar in the nearby community of Kinistino to pick up alcohol before returning to James Smith.
After midnight, on Saturday Sept. 3, Myles, Damien and the woman went to a house on New York Road.
Damien and Myles got into a physical altercation with a man at the home.
"No weapons were involved. No one was seriously injured and the altercation was believed to be drug-related," Graham said.
Around 4 a.m., the brothers then went to a house on North Road to socialize.
Melfort RCMP soon received a report that Damien Sanderson had stolen a vehicle.
The caller asked for their vehicle back and told RCMP that Damien was wanted on outstanding warrants. The caller asked multiple times to remain anonymous.
Around 5:30 a.m., police located the vehicle at the house on North Road.
"The officer spoke with the occupants of the residence and searched the house with the homeowner's consent; the keys for the vehicle relocated table inside the residence," Graham said.
"The occupants denied Damian was present in the house and could not explain how the vehicle got there."
Over the next three hours, police searched the community for Damien.
Based on interviews after the mass homicides, police discovered Damien was present in the North Road home when Melfort RCMP arrived, but he gave the name of another community member to officers.
Just after noon, a woman picked up Damien and Myles and took them to the Kinistino bar.
Around 1:30 p.m., they were dropped off again in James Smith.
They spend several hours walking between several houses on Edward Burns Avenue, Graham said.
'A MISSION TO DO'
Around 5 p.m. on Sept. 3, Damien and Myles went to a home on Edward Burns Avenue and Myles said he was there for "one body," Gregory Burns. Someone inside the home proceeded to invite Burns over.
Upon arrival, Burns was physically assaulted by Myles and Damien. No weapons were used and no one was seriously injured, Graham said.
After 6 p.m., Damien and Myles separated several hours.
Damien and two other men went back to the bar in Kinistino where they had picked up alcohol earlier. Myles remained in James Smith Cree Nation.
According to Graham, Damien told a woman acquaintance that he and his brother "have a mission to do" and said, "people would hear all about it in the next few hours."
Before midnight, Damien returned to James Smith and met up with Myles. The pair walked to a house on Melrose Place and assaulted another man.
Again, no weapons were used and no one was seriously injured, Graham said.
The pair spent time at two homes on Edward Burns Avenue before taking a 2006 grey Dodge Caravan.
Around 4 a.m., the pair made their last drug sale to two women in the community, Graham said.
At about 4:45 a.m., they returned to one of the Edward Burns Avenue homes they had been hanging out at it.
A witness said the brothers were "guzzling booze" and were "pumping themselves up for something."
They left together in the Dodge Caravan heading northbound along North Road. Graham said investigators consider this moment the start of the mass stabbing.
"With the exception of the [Sept. 3] vehicle theft report, none of these violent altercations or interactions were reported to police prior to [Sept. 4] to the mass casualty homicides occurring," Graham said.
"The Saskatchewan RCMP has had no information or indication that would suggest any violence of the sort was to occur," he said.
FIRST ARMED ATTACK
Around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept 4, Myles and Damien forcibly entered a North Road home looking for a woman.
Unable to find her, Damien told a child present at that this would be the last time they see him.
Still travelling in the grey Dodge Caravan, the brothers headed to another North Road home where they again forced their way in.
Myles started attacking a man with scissors. However, as Graham explained, Damien "stepped in between Myles and the injured adult male, which stopped the assault."
Damien told the injured man not to call the police. Myles grabbed a knife from the kitchen before leaving, according to Graham.
It was then the injured man called 911.
"This call to police was the first indication that any violence was taking place in the community that day," Graham said.
On-call Melfort RCMP officers received the complaint at 5:40 a.m. and were en route by 5:52 a.m., Graham said — barrelling towards the community at 178 kilometres per hour, based on vehicle data.
At 6:18 RCMP arrived in the community and started providing medical assistance and investigating. Additional officers were called to help, Graham said.
Graham noted that information regarding the police response and how RCMP handled the search for Myles could not be shared due to forthcoming coroner service inquests into the tragedy.
After Myles and Damien left the North Road house, investigators determined an "altercation" occurred between the brothers occurred inside the Doge Caravan.
"We've determined that in an effort to escape the attack inside the van, Damien fled from the vehicle and ran into the nearby bushes and trees where he later died," Graham said
Damien's body was found the next morning.
MYLES CONTINUES ALONE
After Damien fled from the Dodge Caravan, bleeding, Myles drove to a house on New York Road alone.
He drove the van into the front of the house and then kicked his way through the back door. Inside, he attacked Robert Sanderson and another man before fleeing on foot, abandoning the grey van.
Sanderson died from his injuries.
Myles walked to another house on New York Road, attacking a man and woman, and when they fled, he fatally attacked Christian Head and Lana Head.
He left the residence in Christian's white 2004 Ford F350 truck. He drove to Edward Burns Avenue and forced his way into another residence, attacking a man and woman.
They managed to escape, stealing the keys from the truck to prevent Myles from chasing them.
Again without a vehicle, Myles left the home on foot. He entered another Edward Burns Avenue house through a window, attacking Bonnie and Gregory Burns and two boys. Gregory Burns ran outside, where he later died.
Bonnie survived, but this would not be her last encounter with Myles that morning.
From there, Myles stopped briefly at another house on the street, where an occupant of the house described Myles as “bloody” and saying something about “10 bodies,” and demanding keys to a vehicle.
The person refused and Myles said they were “lucky.” He left without injuring anyone.
SCHOOL BUS CHASE
Myles left on foot and forced his way inside an Angus McLean Drive, again demanding the keys to a vehicle.
He told the person "not to make things harder than they already are."
Myles grabbed a set of keys and left driving a white 2011 GMC Terrian.
He headed to a North Road home where the people inside witnessed the vehicle pull up and saw Myles exit it.
Myles forced his way inside and attacked Earl Burns and a woman who was able to run out of the home.
Burns climbed in the school bus he drove in the community and chased Myles, who was driving the Terrian.
The school bus was later found in a ditch on North Road with Burns dead inside.
'WANT TO KNOW HOW MANY BODIES I GOT?'
After the school bus chase, Graham said Myles headed to a McLeod Street home where he entered through a back door and attacked Thomas Burns, Carol Burns and two other men.
Thomas made his way outside and was followed by Myles in the Terrain. He struck Thomas and then exited the vehicle and attacked him again. Thomas and Carol both lost their lives.
At this point, Myles abandoned the GMC Terrain.
He continued on foot to a Melrose Place home, where he knocked on the door and was let inside.
According to witness statements, Myles talked about the number of "bodies" he had so far and was wearing blood-stained clothing.
He attempted to attack two men inside the home but only injured one.
Myles left the home on foot and headed to another house on Angus McLean Drive.
He knocked on the door, and a man answered. The man later told police Myles had blood on his face and clothes and was holding a knife.
Myles asked for the keys to a vehicle and asked, "Want to know how many bodies I got tonight?"
The man tried to shut the door and was attacked and injured by Myles before he retreated into the home, Graham said. Myles left, still travelling on foot.
He went to another home in the community and forced his way inside.
"He was confronted by an adult female who would not allow him to hurt anyone else inside," Graham said.
Myles again demanded keys but left the home on foot.
He then forced his way into another home and demanded keys from a woman. After he received them, he attacked the woman and man at the residence.
Myles left travelling in a red Dodge Caravan and abandoned it near an Edward Burns Avenue home.
There he again found Bonnie Burns, who he previously had attacked, and Lydia Gloria Burns.
Both women were fatally attacked.
Myles then ran away and kicked in the door at another home and demanding another vehicle.
Graham said Myles was described as holding a knife and bloodstained.
He left the home with the keys to a black 2016 Nissan Rogue.
Myles then drove to a house on School Road, knocked and asked for a man who was not home at the time. He forced his way in and searched the house before leaving in the Nissan Rogue.
He headed for Kinistino by an unknown route, Graham said.
Around 7 a.m., he drove to a home on Railway Avenue in Kinistino, demanding money and gas from a woman. He left without getting either. The woman was not injured in the interaction.
Based on video surveillance from the Co-op Gas Station, Myles headed west on Highway 3 toward Weldon. In Weldon, he drove to the house of Wesley Peterson and fatally attacked him on the porch before entering the house.
Peterson was the 11th and final person Myles killed that morning
Another resident heard a scuffle upstairs and stayed in the basement, later finding Peterson dead on the porch. Myles drove around Weldon in the black Nissan Rogue.
On Sept. 4 at 7:12 a.m., an emergency alert was issued to the public, coming 54 minutes after RCMP first responded to the community.
"Responding officers were able to understand the scope of this event, obtain the required information for an emergency alert and have that alert prepared, approved and issued to the public," Graham said.
It would be the first of 11 alerts issued throughout the emergency and subsequent four-day manhunt.
According to Graham, several residents in Weldon witnessed a black Nissan Rogue and a male driver believed to be Myles.
A woman in the community said a man covering his face approached her home and asked for help. She was not injured.
Police also received a report that a vehicle was rifled through and a first aid kit and crowbar were stolen.
Surveillance video from the community showed the black Nissan Rogue on Weldon Avenue around just before 7:30 that morning.
Between Sept. 4 and 7, Graham said hundreds of tips poured in regarding potential sightings of Myles and Damien — who was considered a suspect until his death was discovered.
In the days that followed the unimaginable explosion of violence, the province remained on edge — [articualry in Regina where police intially beleived the black Nissan Rogue may have been spotted.
Four days after the killings, on Wednesday Sept. 7, Myles approached an acreage house in the Crystal Springs area.
A woman heard pounding on the door. Recognizing Myles from the RCMP photos, she didn’t answer the door.
Myles broke a window and entered the house, demanding a vehicle, Graham said.
He left the acreage in a white 2008 Chevy Avalanche after stealing the woman’s cell phone and drove to the One Arrow First Nation.
In One Arrow, Myles offered a man $250 for a ride to the city. Presumably, he meant Saskatoon.
The man said he didn’t have a working vehicle, so Myles drove off in the Chevy.
Around 2:50 p.m., an emergency alert was again issued, this time alerting the public about the theft of the white Chevy Avalanche and that the suspected driver was Myles Sanderson.
At 3:17 p.m., an RCMP officer in an unmarked vehicle spotted the truck driving westbound on Highway 312.
Graham said "all available RCMP resources" responded.
The truck was travelling at 150 kilometres per hour as police forced off the road into a nearby just before 3:30 p.m., according to Graham.
Myles was removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest. At 3:33 p.m., Graham said Myles "began displaying signs of medical distress."
He was taken to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon by paramedics where he later died.
Graham said all other information concerning Myles' arrest and death would be withheld at this time to avoid interfering with a planned coroners' inquest into his death.
The release of the timeline marks the first major announcement regarding the investigation since October when RCMP said investigators had determined that Myles Sanderson was solely responsible for the stabbing attacks.
In the wake of the tragedy, the head of the Saskatchewan RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore pledged RCMP would continue to investigate the killings and publicly release the timeline of the stabbing rampage.
Blackmore provided opening remarks before Graham's presentation began and started by naming Myles' victims.
"We know everyone has been waiting for answers, answers to what happened, answers as to why it happened. Some of these answers, unfortunately, may never be known," Blackmore said.
She said RCMP met with survivors and affected families on Wednesday to share what would be discussed during the news conference.
"The details are unimaginable," she said.
Blackmore said RCMP investigators processed more than 40 crime scenes and performed more than 1200 "investigative tasks." She said nearly 700 exhibits were seized.
RCMP Sgt. Audrey Soucy is serving as a moderator during the news conference, she said some details discussed may be troubling and said supports were available on-site for those affected as well as in their communities.
