REGINA -- What do you do when you’re driving along and miss your turn? It can be frustrating and it happens to all of us, at some point.

Stanley sent us an email. He was #JustCurious where he could legally perform a U-turn in Regina.

We reached out to Const. Mike Seel with the Regina Police Service, would said you can’t do a U-turn in a school zone, a single or double solid line, or where there’s a sign telling you that you can’t make a U-turn.

You also cannot flip around in an intersection controlled by traffic lights.

It should also go without saying, but Seel says, you can’t turn around over a raised median or through the ditch.

A fine for an illegal U-turn starts at around $200.