Legal action against use of Emergencies Act 'under consideration' by Sask. government

The Government of Saskatchewan is considering taking legal action against the federal government for its use of the Emergencies Act.

In a statement to CTV News, the government said it shares the position with other provinces that the criteria to enact the act was not met.

“Saskatchewan is carefully evaluating the impact of the unilateral invocation of the Emergencies Act, despite the province’s clear opposition to its application in Saskatchewan during consultation,” the province said in the statement.

“At this time, legal recourse is under consideration and has not been ruled out.”

This follows the Government of Alberta’s decision to launch a challenge against the use of the Emergencies act, announced Saturday.

"The federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act is an unnecessary and disproportionate measure that can violate civil liberties, invades provincial jurisdiction, and creates a very dangerous precedent for the future," Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said in a video posted to social media.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became the first leader of the country to enact the Emergencies Act, in an attempt to bring an end to the ongoing trucker convoy protests blocking streets in Ottawa and U.S. border crossings.

With files from CTV News Edmonton and CTVNews.ca