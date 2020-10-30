REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 at a number of businesses in in Saskatchewan between Oct. 15 and Oct 27

ESTEVAN

October 25

  • Co-op Grocery Store, 826 4 Street, 3 to 3:30 p.m.

October 27

  • Co-op Grocery Store, 826 4 Street, 1 to 1:30 p.m.

FORT QU'APPELLE

October 18

  • Dairy Queen, 403 Boundary Avenue, 4:30 to 5 p.m.

NORTH BATTLEFORD

October 19

  • Fire and Flower Cannabis, 302 114 Street, 8 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Trail, 9 to 9:30 p.m.

October 23

  • Gold Eagle Casino, 11902 Railway Avenue East, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Fire and Flower Cannabis, 302 114 Street, 9 to 9:30 p.m.
  • Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Trail, 9:30 to 10:00 p.m.

October 24

  • Blend Restaurant, 1602 100 Street, 9 to 10 p.m.
  • Battlefords Co-op Aquatic Centre, 4-623 Carlton Trail, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

REGINA

October 16

  • Real Canadian SuperStore, 2055 Prince of Wales Drive, 10:30 to 10:45 a.m.
  • Humpty's Family Restaurant, 1616 Albert Street, 11 to 11:30 a.m.
  • SARCAN Recycling, 1421 Fleury Street, 12 noon to 12:30 p.m.

October 18

  • Heritage Alliance Church, 3575 Hillsdale Street, 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Le Macaron, 2705 Quance Street East, 9 to 9:30 a.m.
  • Real Canadian SuperStore, 2055 Prince of Wales Drive, 1 to 1:15 p.m.

October 19, 20, 21 and 22

  • Tangerine, 2235 14 Avenue, 7 to 7:30 a.m. (each day)

October 19

  • Tangerine, 2 to 2:15 p.m.

October 22

  • Victoria Square Shopping Centre, 2223 Victoria Avenue East, 1 to 3 p.m.

October 23

  • Humpty's Family Restaurant, 1616 Albert Street, 9 to 9:15 a.m.
  • Chatters Hair Salon, 2035 Prince of Wales Drive, 12 noon to 1 p.m.
  • SaskJobs, 1955 Broad Street, 3 to 3:30 p.m.
  • Real Canadian SuperStore, 2055 Prince of Wales Drive, 5 to 5:30 p.m.

October 24

  • Tom's Your Independent Grocer, 336 McCarthy Boulevard, 12:20 to 12:45 p.m.
  • Value Village, 1230 Broad Street, 3 to 3:30 p.m.
  • SARCAN Recycling, 1421 Fleury Street, 3 to 3:30 p.m.

October 25

  • Sport Chek, 2223 Victoria Avenue East (Victoria Square location), 11 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Second Cup, 5542 Rochdale, 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

October 26

  • Casino Regina, 1880 Saskatchewan Drive, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

October 27

  • Dollarama, Golden Mile location, 10 to 11 a.m.
  • Real Canadian SuperStore, 15D-3806 Albert Street, 10 to 11 a.m.
  • Good Earth Coffee House, 1270-3806 Albert Street, 11 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Victoria Square Shopping Centre, 2223 Victoria Avenue East, 4 to 6 p.m.
  • ROSTHERN

October 18

  • Rosthern Youth Farm Corn Maze, 6 Mennonite Nursing Home Road, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

SASKATOON

October 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23

  • Factory Optical, 116 Idylwyld Drive North, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day

October 16

  • Motion Fitness, Lawson Heights location, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

October 17

  • Twisted Goods, Lawson Heights Mall location, 1 to 4 p.m.
  • Motion Fitness, Lawson Heights location, 8 to 10 p.m.

October 18

  • Twisted Goods, Lawson Heights Mall location, 2:30 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Twisted Monkey, 3303 33 Street West, 4:30 to 8 p.m.

October 19

  • Dollar Tree, Meadows Parkway location, 8:50 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
  • Motion Fitness, Lawson Heights location, 4 to 5:30 p.m.
  • Twisted Monkey, 3303 33 Street West, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Sobey's, Preston Crossing location, 5 to 6 p.m.

October 20

  • Dollar Tree, Meadows Parkway location, 8:50 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
  • JT's Bar and Grill, 2404 8 Street East, 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Brown's Social House, Lawson Heights location, 5 to 7 p.m. and 9 to 11 p.m.

October 21

  • Motion Fitness, Lawson Heights location, 4 to 5:30 p.m.
  • JT's Bar and Grill, 2404 8 Street East, 9:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

October 22

  • Dublin's Pub, Fairlight Drive, 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

October 23

  • Sunbelt Rentals, 2636 Millar Avenue, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Spicy Garden, 2-2105 8 Street, 3 to 4 p.m.
  • JT's Bar and Grill, 2404 8 Street East, 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • The Rook and Raven, 154 2 Avenue South, 6 to 11 p.m.
  • Dublin's Pub, Fairlight Drive, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

October 24

  • JT's Bar and Grill, 2404 8 Street East, 2 to 4 p.m. and 5:30 pm to 2 a.m.
  • The Rook and Raven, 154 2 Avenue South, 6 to 11:30 p.m.
  • Dublin's Pub, Fairlight Drive, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m

October 25

  • Olive Garden, Preston Crossing location, 4 to 6 p.m.
  • JT's Bar and Grill, 2404 8 Street East, 6 p.m. to midnight

October 26

  • JT's Bar and Grill, 2404 8 Street East, 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

October 27

  • JT's Bar and Grill, 2404 8 Street East, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

SOUTHEY

October 21

  • Southey Motors, 115 SK-6, 2 to 3 p.m.

YORKTON

October 18

  • Heritage Baptist Church, 345 Darlington Street East, 10:30 to 11:30 p.m.
  • Kinsmen Arena, 227 Prystai Way, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

October 21

  • Westland Arena at the Gallagher Centre, 455 Broadway Street West, 5 to 6 p.m.
  • Kinsmen Arena, 227 Prystai Way, 5 to 6 p.m.

October 23

  • A&W, 275 Broadway Street East (east location), 12 noon to 1 p.m.
  • Walmart, 240 Hamilton Road, 1 to 2 p.m.
  • Dr. Rogoza Optometrist, 11 2 Avenue North, 3 to 4:30 p.m.
  • Dollar Tree, 239 Hamilton Road, 1:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
  • Bulk Barn, 275 Broadway Street East, 1:45 to 2 p.m.
  • Yorkton Public Library, 93 Broadway Street West, 3 to 3:15 p.m.

October 24

  • Access Communications Water Park, 455 Broadway Street West, 10 to 11 a.m.

October 25

  • Kinsmen Arena, 227 Prystai Way, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.