List of COVID-19 exposures issued for these locations including Regina, Saskatoon, Fort Qu'Appelle, Yorkton
This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. ockdowns and other tough measures implemented to fight coronavirus disease have led to a dramatic decline in other infectious illnesses such as influenza and sexually transmitted infections, public health data suggest. While experts say delayed diagnoses likely contributed to the drop in reported cases, the numbers are nevertheless stark. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/ CDC via AP
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 at a number of businesses in in Saskatchewan between Oct. 15 and Oct 27
ESTEVAN
October 25
- Co-op Grocery Store, 826 4 Street, 3 to 3:30 p.m.
October 27
- Co-op Grocery Store, 826 4 Street, 1 to 1:30 p.m.
FORT QU'APPELLE
October 18
- Dairy Queen, 403 Boundary Avenue, 4:30 to 5 p.m.
NORTH BATTLEFORD
October 19
- Fire and Flower Cannabis, 302 114 Street, 8 to 8:30 p.m.
- Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Trail, 9 to 9:30 p.m.
October 23
- Gold Eagle Casino, 11902 Railway Avenue East, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Fire and Flower Cannabis, 302 114 Street, 9 to 9:30 p.m.
- Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Trail, 9:30 to 10:00 p.m.
October 24
- Blend Restaurant, 1602 100 Street, 9 to 10 p.m.
- Battlefords Co-op Aquatic Centre, 4-623 Carlton Trail, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
REGINA
October 16
- Real Canadian SuperStore, 2055 Prince of Wales Drive, 10:30 to 10:45 a.m.
- Humpty's Family Restaurant, 1616 Albert Street, 11 to 11:30 a.m.
- SARCAN Recycling, 1421 Fleury Street, 12 noon to 12:30 p.m.
October 18
- Heritage Alliance Church, 3575 Hillsdale Street, 6 to 8 p.m.
- Le Macaron, 2705 Quance Street East, 9 to 9:30 a.m.
- Real Canadian SuperStore, 2055 Prince of Wales Drive, 1 to 1:15 p.m.
October 19, 20, 21 and 22
- Tangerine, 2235 14 Avenue, 7 to 7:30 a.m. (each day)
October 19
- Tangerine, 2 to 2:15 p.m.
October 22
- Victoria Square Shopping Centre, 2223 Victoria Avenue East, 1 to 3 p.m.
October 23
- Humpty's Family Restaurant, 1616 Albert Street, 9 to 9:15 a.m.
- Chatters Hair Salon, 2035 Prince of Wales Drive, 12 noon to 1 p.m.
- SaskJobs, 1955 Broad Street, 3 to 3:30 p.m.
- Real Canadian SuperStore, 2055 Prince of Wales Drive, 5 to 5:30 p.m.
October 24
- Tom's Your Independent Grocer, 336 McCarthy Boulevard, 12:20 to 12:45 p.m.
- Value Village, 1230 Broad Street, 3 to 3:30 p.m.
- SARCAN Recycling, 1421 Fleury Street, 3 to 3:30 p.m.
October 25
- Sport Chek, 2223 Victoria Avenue East (Victoria Square location), 11 to 11:30 a.m.
- Second Cup, 5542 Rochdale, 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
October 26
- Casino Regina, 1880 Saskatchewan Drive, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
October 27
- Dollarama, Golden Mile location, 10 to 11 a.m.
- Real Canadian SuperStore, 15D-3806 Albert Street, 10 to 11 a.m.
- Good Earth Coffee House, 1270-3806 Albert Street, 11 to 11:30 a.m.
- Victoria Square Shopping Centre, 2223 Victoria Avenue East, 4 to 6 p.m.
- ROSTHERN
October 18
- Rosthern Youth Farm Corn Maze, 6 Mennonite Nursing Home Road, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
SASKATOON
October 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23
- Factory Optical, 116 Idylwyld Drive North, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day
October 16
- Motion Fitness, Lawson Heights location, 4 to 5:30 p.m.
October 17
- Twisted Goods, Lawson Heights Mall location, 1 to 4 p.m.
- Motion Fitness, Lawson Heights location, 8 to 10 p.m.
October 18
- Twisted Goods, Lawson Heights Mall location, 2:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Twisted Monkey, 3303 33 Street West, 4:30 to 8 p.m.
October 19
- Dollar Tree, Meadows Parkway location, 8:50 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
- Motion Fitness, Lawson Heights location, 4 to 5:30 p.m.
- Twisted Monkey, 3303 33 Street West, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Sobey's, Preston Crossing location, 5 to 6 p.m.
October 20
- Dollar Tree, Meadows Parkway location, 8:50 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- JT's Bar and Grill, 2404 8 Street East, 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Brown's Social House, Lawson Heights location, 5 to 7 p.m. and 9 to 11 p.m.
October 21
- Motion Fitness, Lawson Heights location, 4 to 5:30 p.m.
- JT's Bar and Grill, 2404 8 Street East, 9:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
October 22
- Dublin's Pub, Fairlight Drive, 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.
October 23
- Sunbelt Rentals, 2636 Millar Avenue, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Spicy Garden, 2-2105 8 Street, 3 to 4 p.m.
- JT's Bar and Grill, 2404 8 Street East, 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- The Rook and Raven, 154 2 Avenue South, 6 to 11 p.m.
- Dublin's Pub, Fairlight Drive, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
October 24
- JT's Bar and Grill, 2404 8 Street East, 2 to 4 p.m. and 5:30 pm to 2 a.m.
- The Rook and Raven, 154 2 Avenue South, 6 to 11:30 p.m.
- Dublin's Pub, Fairlight Drive, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m
October 25
- Olive Garden, Preston Crossing location, 4 to 6 p.m.
- JT's Bar and Grill, 2404 8 Street East, 6 p.m. to midnight
October 26
- JT's Bar and Grill, 2404 8 Street East, 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
October 27
- JT's Bar and Grill, 2404 8 Street East, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
SOUTHEY
October 21
- Southey Motors, 115 SK-6, 2 to 3 p.m.
YORKTON
October 18
- Heritage Baptist Church, 345 Darlington Street East, 10:30 to 11:30 p.m.
- Kinsmen Arena, 227 Prystai Way, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
October 21
- Westland Arena at the Gallagher Centre, 455 Broadway Street West, 5 to 6 p.m.
- Kinsmen Arena, 227 Prystai Way, 5 to 6 p.m.
October 23
- A&W, 275 Broadway Street East (east location), 12 noon to 1 p.m.
- Walmart, 240 Hamilton Road, 1 to 2 p.m.
- Dr. Rogoza Optometrist, 11 2 Avenue North, 3 to 4:30 p.m.
- Dollar Tree, 239 Hamilton Road, 1:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
- Bulk Barn, 275 Broadway Street East, 1:45 to 2 p.m.
- Yorkton Public Library, 93 Broadway Street West, 3 to 3:15 p.m.
October 24
- Access Communications Water Park, 455 Broadway Street West, 10 to 11 a.m.
October 25
- Kinsmen Arena, 227 Prystai Way, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.