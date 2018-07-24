

A Regina family whose daughter has a mobility issue is getting some help to make adjustments to their home.

Eight-year-old Vienna Kennedy has a congenital muscle syndrome, which sometimes makes it difficult for her to get around.

Her parents, Jared and Liana Kennedy knew they would need to make some modifications to their home to accommodate Vienna, but the price of the renovations wasn’t cheap.

Initially the family was simply looking at making adjustments to the bathroom, but when some local contractors heard about the Kennedy’s situation; they jumped in to help, spawning the ‘Build Love’ project.

Now, more than 40 tradespeople and suppliers are examining the family’s home to see where adjustments can be made.

The project will see a full exterior renovation, which includes new doors that will be accessible for Vienna.

The layout inside of the home will also be updated, along with new flooring, cabinets and trim.

Build Love plans to start the project on Labour Day weekend, with the hope of completing it in about two months, but once it's done, they don't plan on stopping. They hope to help other families whose members have disabilities in the future.