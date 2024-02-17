Local organization launches campaign to help with building renovation costs

The Ukrainian National Federation Regina Branch has launched a fundraising campaign to help support renovation costs for their building.

The hall, which is located on St. John Street, has served as a meeting place for the public and Ukrainian community for decades, but now it’s in need of some repairs.

“This building is almost a 100-years-old and we were lucky to establish our organization here in 1933 and ever since then we lost it for a few years but then pretty much Regina Branch has been a home to this building,” said Olena Shyian, President of the Ukrainian National Federation Regina Branch.

Some of the issues to the building include cracks in the walls, issues with the drainage system and issues with the ceilings and windows.

“We are just feeling desperate and we need to do something besides just making perogies and cabbage rolls and trying to fundraise with perogie suppers, that is not enough. That covers our bills but it doesn’t help with us with fixing the building and maintaining the building.”

The organization launched a GoFundMe page to help with the costs. They hope to raise at least $80,000.

As of Saturday afternoon, $750 had been raised.

Anyone who would like to donate can do so on the GoFundMe page or by mailing cheques.

The UNF is not a registered charitable organization, so donations are not eligible as a tax receipt.