'Lot of good spin-offs': FCL, AGT Foods pitch proposed Regina projects with open house

Both Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) and AGT Foods hosted an open house in Regina – providing the public a venue to learn more about their proposed canola crushing and renewable diesel projects.

"I came to learn a little bit more about the project and where we could potentially help," Thomas Benjoe, who attended the even, told CTV News.

"There's going to be great career opportunities, a lot of good spin-offs economically.”

The plan is to move forward with a 15,000 barrel-per-day renewable diesel facility and a 1.1 million metric ton canola crush facility that would be built north of Co-op’s current refinery.

"Regina is a great area for where the canola fields are the main feedstock," said Gilbert Ledressay, vice president of manufacturing at FCL.

Members of the public were able to see the model of potential facilities, ask questions and share any concerns.

"We are going to have even a better opportunity now to have a higher value for canola, more trucking industry opportunities and contractors, all of those are spin-offs that I think are going to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars every year," said Murad Al-Katib, president and CEO of AGT.

"It's about the urban-rural connection, and being able to do the value added here," Regina Mayor Sandra Masters added.

The construction is set to begin in 2024/2025 with the finished production planned for 2028.