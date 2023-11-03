Open house will allow residents to give feedback on proposed canola crush, renewable diesel plants near Regina

Federated Co-op Limited (FCL) is looking gain feedback from residents around Regina regarding the company’s proposed renewable diesel and canola crush plants.

The dual facilities are set to be constructed near the Co-op Refinery Complex and will be known as the “Integrated Agriculture Complex.”

While the renewable diesel project will be fully owned by FCL, the canola crush facility will be a partnership with AGT Foods.

The renewable diesel plant is set to have a production capacity of approximately 15,000 barrels of fuel a day – totaling nearly a billion litres annually.

The fuel created at the plant will comply with Canada’s Clean Fuel Regulations.

“[The] facility will offer opportunities to capture CO2 emissions from hydrogen production and process heater vent stacks,” FCL also outlined on its website.

The canola crush facility is expected to produce the same number of barrels daily – processing 1.1 million tonnes of canola a year. Half the feedstock will be provided by AGT.

The dual facilities are set to create 3,862 jobs during their construction, according to FCL.

Both projects are touted to create gross economic outputs of $4.6 billion and $615 billion respectively. Both projects are expected to contribute nearly $2.4 billion to the GDP of Regina and its surrounding area.

The Nov. 7 open house for the projects will be hosted at the Turvey Centre – located at 100 Armour Road in the RM of Sherwood.

The event is set to run from 12 to 8 p.m.