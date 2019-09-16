

CTV News Regina





Outer Edge Adventure Park is shutting down for good after a battle with the RM of Lumsden.

The park’s owners blame high financial costs connected to what it calls “unrealistic requirements” place on the business.

The park does hope to relocate if a more suitable location is found.

“Perhaps if located in an area where a small business is allowed to grow and operate with less conditional restraints, things would be different,” the company’s owners said in a statement to CTV News. “A heartfelt thank you to all of our customers over the past three seasons.”

The park will shut down on Sept. 29.