MADD Canada re-launches mobile sign campaign

MADD Canada re-launched its “Impaired Driver Caught Here” mobile sign campaign in communities around Saskatchewan on Friday.

Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Meadow Lake, Estevan, and Moose Jaw will place signs at locations where impaired drivers were caught and charged. This is the first time Moose Jaw will be participating in the campaign.

Tracy Kirychuk of MADD Regina said the signs get changed every two weeks to let the public know an impaired driver has been caught in their community.

Tracy Crawford, MADD Canada Western Regional Manager, said the campaign is meant to remind the public about the role they play to help police catch drunk drivers.

“[This campaign] reinforces the message that if you see a driver you suspect is impaired by alcohol or drugs, you can call 911 to report it,” she said.

Crawford also said the campaign is meant to send a strong deterrent message.

“It’s not worth having your licence suspended, it’s not worth having a criminal record, it’s not worth the fines and legal fees. Most importantly it’s not worth the risk of a crash that kills or injures you, or other people,” she said.

Tim Johnson was involved in an accident with a drug impaired driver about a year ago in Regina and is awaiting a second surgery for his broken leg.

“I hope it has a big impact and even the people who used to drink and drive and get away with it will see them and realize [they] should stop doing that,” he said.

Latest statistics from MADD Canada show that in 2019, nearly 87,000 criminal charges and licence suspensions were laid for impaired driving. Of those, 3,993 charges and suspensions were laid in Saskatchewan.

The campaign is being kicked off Friday with local events followed by sobriety checkpoints hosted by community police services. Sober drivers who go through the checkpoints will be entered to receive a $75 gift card.