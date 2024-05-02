REGINA
Regina

    • New classroom will serve as command centre during emergencies, Moose Jaw police say

    The Moose Jaw Police Service unveiled its new multi-purpose classroom. (Courtesy: Moose Jaw Police Service) The Moose Jaw Police Service unveiled its new multi-purpose classroom. (Courtesy: Moose Jaw Police Service)
    Share

    A newly renovated classroom at the Moose Jaw Police Service’s headquarters has been officially unveiled.

    The new multi-purpose classroom will provide the service with a space to host public gatherings, board of police commissioners meetings, training and more.

    The room can also be utilized as a command centre when dealing with “major emergencies or incidents,” according to a release from service.

    “We have recognized for a long time that we needed a meeting space within our building that is accessible to the community,” MJPS Deputy Chief Rick Johns said in the release.

    “We are happy to unveil this new classroom to the community of Moose Jaw.”

    The room formerly held MJPS’s Community and Strategic Services Unit (CSS).

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News