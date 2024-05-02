New classroom will serve as command centre during emergencies, Moose Jaw police say

A newly renovated classroom at the Moose Jaw Police Service’s headquarters has been officially unveiled.

The new multi-purpose classroom will provide the service with a space to host public gatherings, board of police commissioners meetings, training and more.

The room can also be utilized as a command centre when dealing with “major emergencies or incidents,” according to a release from service.

“We have recognized for a long time that we needed a meeting space within our building that is accessible to the community,” MJPS Deputy Chief Rick Johns said in the release.

“We are happy to unveil this new classroom to the community of Moose Jaw.”

The room formerly held MJPS’s Community and Strategic Services Unit (CSS).