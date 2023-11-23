'Make sure that it's safe': Sask. restricts public gallery access following disruptive demonstration
Public presence in Saskatchewan’s Legislative Assembly has long been part of the parliamentary process. A noisy pro-Palestinian demonstration has prompted restrictions to be put in place.
“There was a decision made by the legislative district security unit to enhance some of the procedures coming in for individuals coming into their legislative assembly,” Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Paul Merriman told reporters Wednesday.
The number of people permitted in the legislature’s galleries will be restricted to 20 people.
Those wishing to attend must apply for government approval three days in advance. Exceptions may be made to accommodate school groups.
“We want to make sure that it’s safe for individuals. What we saw on Monday – there was a massive disruption,” Merriman added.
Hundreds of demonstrators had to be directed out of the galleries on Monday after loud chants of the phrase “ceasefire now” put a halt to legislative proceedings.
The legislature will also conduct a committee review into circumstances behind the protest – which delayed proceedings for around an hour.
“This was not just like some thing that happened on a Monday. This is a big deal and we did not know where it was going to go,” Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison explained.
“We’ve seen protests of groups that are entirely aligned with the folks that were here that have turned very bad.”
NDP MLA Meara Conway voiced the opposition’s concerns regarding the government’s direction.
“If we actually look at the record of the Sask. Party government we can see a pattern of behaviour that actually points to the erosion of democracy,” she said.
Restrictions on public attendance in the galleries will be reassessed at the end of the month and could be lifted if the government determines that the threat to public safety has decreased.
