Man charged with assault after fighting with police officers: RPS

REGINA -

A Regina man is facing assault charges after allegedly fighting with police officers on Monday, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

In a news release, RPS said it responded to an apartment in the 5300 block of Cambridge Avenue around 5:10 a.m., after a 9-1-1 call from a “very agitated and aggressive” person.

When officers arrived on scene, police said an individual exited the apartment and began fighting with them.

Despite attempts to calm the man down, one officer was struck several times. The officers believed the man was intoxicated and called EMS to transport him to hospital as a precaution.

As a result, a 31-year old Regina man is charged with assaulting a peace officer. He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on Jan. 26, 2022.

Police confirmed the man in custody was the person that made the 9-1-1 call.