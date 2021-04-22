REGINA -- A man is dead following a vehicle rollover on Highway 10 near Melville.

RCMP said a 33-year-old man, who was the sole occupant in the vehicle, was critically injured in the crash. He was taken to Melville hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the family of the deceased has been notified.

The crash occurred around 2.4 km northeast of Duff, Sask., around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. An RCMP Collision Reconstruction Analyst is investigating the incident.

The highway has been reopened.