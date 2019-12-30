REGINA -- A man was taken to hospital after an incident at the CN rail yard in Regina on Monday afternoon.

According to Regina Fire and Protective Services, the man became entangled in grain moving equipment on site around 1 p.m. It took fire crews approximately 45 minutes to cut the man loose.

EMS transported the man to hospital around 2 p.m. Regina Fire described his injuries as serious.

CN confirmed in a statement to CTV the incident involved an employee of a company that uses the facilities to load products from trucks directly to rail cars.

CN would not comment any further about the incident.