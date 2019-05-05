

Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina





The man that was killed in what police called an ‘officer-involved shooting’ on Saturday morning, has been identified as 41-year-old Geoff Morris, his family confirmed to CTV News.

On Saturday police were called to the 1900 block of Halifax St. around 6 a.m. after a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived on scene they found Morris armed with a knife, holding a woman hostage.

One of the officers discharged their firearm and the Morris was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

The circumstances of the incident are now under investigation which will include oversight appointed by the Ministry of Justice. The Saskatchewan Coroners Service will also assist in the investigation.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday morning as part of the investigation, according to Bray.

Police were on the scene of the incident for a significant amount of time, and tried to deescalate the situation according to Regina Police Chief Evan Bray.

“There was a lot of de-escalation techniques used to try and de-escalate the situation. These situations are very fluid, they're very dynamic, things happen very rapidly,” said Bray. “I think our officers applied proper training and tactics to the situation.”

Crisis negotiators, SWAT and EMS were also called to the scene to assist during the situation.

All the officers involved will be interviewed as part of the investigation process, including the officer who discharged the firearm.

Chief Bray said that the woman involved was taken to hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, and is in contact with police.

The last fatal police shooting in Regina took place on Sept. 10, 1998.