

CTV Regina





Police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for human trafficking and forcible confinement may be in Regina.

The charges against Daniel Khet, 26, stemmed from an investigation into alleged offences in Saskatchewan between March and April 2019.

Khet is also facing charges of procuring, assault and uttering threats. Police say he has lived in Montreal in the past, but also frequently travels to Regina and other cities in Saskatchewan. He is fluent in both English and French.

Police describe Khet as a 6’0” tall man with medium-dark complexion and weighing about 180 pounds. He has black hair, which police say is often tied back in braids, and brown eyes. He has sleeve tattoos, including skulls, police say.

Khet has been convicted for gun charges in the past.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.