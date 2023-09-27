Man who fatally struck Sask. Mountie with stolen vehicle pleads guilty to manslaughter

A Winnipeg man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and theft of a motor vehicle in connection to the 2021 death of Saskatchewan RCMP Officer Shelby Patton.

Alphonse Stanley Traverse was originally charged with manslaughter in relation to the incident. That charge was then upgraded to first-degree murder following a preliminary hearing.

Traverse, however, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge on Wednesday in Regina Court of King’s Bench.

Const. Patton was killed when the stolen truck Traverse was driving hit him while he was outside his cruiser initiating a traffic stop in the town of Wolseley on June 12, 2021.

RCMP arrested Traverse and a woman near Francis, Sask. about two hours after the incident, police said.

The woman, Marlene Velma Louise was also originally charged with manslaughter before having that upgraded to accessory after the fact of murder.

Her case remains before the courts.

Traverse is expected to be sentenced on Feb. 29, 2024.

More to come…

-- With files from Donovan Maess.