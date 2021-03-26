REGINA -- A man who refused to wear a mask is facing charges following an altercation with police at a Moose Jaw grocery store, the Moose Jaw Police Service said in a release.

Officers were called to a grocery store around noon on Friday, after a man who was not wearing a mask refused to leave the business.

Police say an altercation ensued when officers approached the man. He had to be restrained and arrested.

A 59-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a police officer, obstruction and causing a disturbance. He was also ticketed under the Public Health Order.

The order states that masks are mandatory inside all public spaces across Saskatchewan.