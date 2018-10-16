As Canada is set to legalize the sale, purchase and certain types of using marijuana, we’re learning many stores in South Saskatchewan will not be ready for legalization on Wednesday.

Two stores are permitted to sell marijuana in Moose Jaw. Spirit Leaf in the Civic Centre Plaza is busy putting the final touches on their store, but their doors won't open for the October 17. A spokesperson says the staff is trained and the store is near completion.

The other cannabis retailer in Moose Jaw is New Leaf Emporium. Its owners say they need more product, and are unsure if they will have enough to open the doors tomorrow, but they believe the store will be open sometime this week.

Eden, in the R.M. of Edenwold, appears to be the only store in the Regina area that will open its doors to customers Wednesday.

WIID, in South Regina, says some changes need to be made, and hopes to have their store open in a week or two.