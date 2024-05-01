'Mean spirited': Sask. criticized for making cancer patients pay hospital parking fees

The provincial government is facing harsh criticism after a decision to revoke free parking for cancer patients at some hospitals in Saskatchewan.

Patients receiving chemotherapy used to receive free parking, but now parking fees apply to all.

The NDP opposition believe the wrong decision was made.

“Mr. Speaker, if this isn’t a government that has lost touch with the needs of Saskatchewan people, I don’t know what is,” NDP MLA Jared Clarke said.

Concerns about the new parking fees were first raised by long time Prince Albert city councillor Dennis Ogridnick, who is receiving chemotherapy at Victoria Hospital in the city. He posted on social media calling the decision another financial burden or people.

“It’s another financial burden for some, adding stress to an already stressful situation.”

Saskatchewan’s health minister said the decision was made for consistency.

“Different regions, different facilities, different communities had different policies when it came to parking and this was a decision made by the SHA to align those policies,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says the fees were implemented after, “an internal audit uncovered misuse of this privilege.”

Former cancer patient advocate Donna Pasiechnik said the decision is nothing more than a mean spirited move.

“To nickel and dime cancer patients who are feeling stressed and in pain and financially strapped is mean spirited and petty and surely they is a solution to the parking issues at hospitals,” she said.

The SHA is considering some support for cancer patients who had free parking privileges taken away but that likely won’t apply to any others in the future.