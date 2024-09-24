Medals to honour 150th anniversary of Treaty 4 signing unveiled at Regina City Hall

To honour the 150th anniversary of the signing of Treaty 4, the City of Regina unveiled two medals at City Hall.

The medals will be displayed as a visual recognition of the treaty signing and their original intentions.

“Having these in the halls of Henry Baker where decisions are made for all people of the city of Regina, but also in the mayor’s office as a constant reminder of that acknowledgment of what treaty was intended,” Mayor Sandra Masters said on Tuesday.

Jim Pratt was one of the attendees of the unveiling. He said the City of Regina acknowledging the treaty is a positive step in in the work of truth and reconciliation.

“I hope this tradition, that they acknowledge this for another 150 years. We’ll be gone by then, but our grandchild, great-grandchildren will be able to see this, we all had a part to try and work together,” he said.

The City of Regina unveiled two medals at City Hall to honour the 150th anniversary of the signing of Treaty 4. (Mick Favel / CTV News)

The two medals were created by Treaty Art Inc., an Indigenous group from Treaty 6 territory.

The new medals are a larger version of the original medals which were given to the signers of Treaty 4, which took place on Sept. 15, 1874.

Throughout September, a number of events and activities have been held to acknowledge the signing and 150 years of Treaty 4 territory.

A weeklong celebration happened near Fort Qu’Appelle where the signing happened.

“I think it’s a fantastic commemoration piece and has some significance backwards but more importantly has a lot of significance moving forward,” Masters said.