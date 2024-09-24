Medals to honour 150th anniversary of Treaty 4 signing unveiled at Regina City Hall
To honour the 150th anniversary of the signing of Treaty 4, the City of Regina unveiled two medals at City Hall.
The medals will be displayed as a visual recognition of the treaty signing and their original intentions.
“Having these in the halls of Henry Baker where decisions are made for all people of the city of Regina, but also in the mayor’s office as a constant reminder of that acknowledgment of what treaty was intended,” Mayor Sandra Masters said on Tuesday.
Jim Pratt was one of the attendees of the unveiling. He said the City of Regina acknowledging the treaty is a positive step in in the work of truth and reconciliation.
“I hope this tradition, that they acknowledge this for another 150 years. We’ll be gone by then, but our grandchild, great-grandchildren will be able to see this, we all had a part to try and work together,” he said.
The City of Regina unveiled two medals at City Hall to honour the 150th anniversary of the signing of Treaty 4. (Mick Favel / CTV News)
The two medals were created by Treaty Art Inc., an Indigenous group from Treaty 6 territory.
The new medals are a larger version of the original medals which were given to the signers of Treaty 4, which took place on Sept. 15, 1874.
Throughout September, a number of events and activities have been held to acknowledge the signing and 150 years of Treaty 4 territory.
A weeklong celebration happened near Fort Qu’Appelle where the signing happened.
“I think it’s a fantastic commemoration piece and has some significance backwards but more importantly has a lot of significance moving forward,” Masters said.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 Canadians killed in Lebanon, Global Affairs Canada confirms amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Two Canadians are among those killed in southern Lebanon, Global Affairs Canada confirmed late Tuesday. While GAC has not confirmed their names due to privacy, family members tell CTV News the two people killed are Hussein and Daad Tabaja.
EXCLUSIVE Image released of mysterious object shot down over Yukon in 2023
An image of the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon territory in February 2023 has been obtained by CTVNews.ca.
Debate gets testy as MPs consider confidence motion in PM Trudeau
MPs debated the first non-confidence motion of the fall House of Commons sitting today, seeing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre push once again for a snap election. But with votes secured to keep them afloat, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals were quick to turn the discussion into a referendum on the Conservative alternative.
B.C. councillor blames 'leftist extremists' after blackface photo surfaces online
A city councillor in British Columbia says an online mob of "extremists" and "politically motivated hackers" is responsible for uncovering and publicizing a photo of him wearing a blackface costume to a Halloween party in 2007.
Feds have 'no intention' of pausing next carbon tax increase, Guilbeault says
The federal government has 'no intention' of pausing the next planned increase to the carbon price, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault confirms.
'It shows how out of touch the Premier is': Reaction to Doug Ford's encampment comments
After Ontario Premier Doug Ford made controversial comments about solutions to get people out of homeless encampments, advocates and members of the opposition spoke up on Tuesday.
Ont. driver rescues abandoned puppies found in ditch
Four puppies were found near County Road 21 in Essa Township after a passerby spotted one when it ran out of the ditch and onto the road.
Couple in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., awarded more than $500K for enduring life with hellish neighbour
We've all had neighbours we didn't like, but two people from Sault Ste. Marie have been awarded more than half a million dollars for the 'extreme' behaviour of the people who lived next to them.
Missouri executes Marcellus Williams for 1998 killing of a woman despite her family's calls to spare his life
A Missouri man convicted of breaking into a woman’s home and repeatedly stabbing her was executed Tuesday over the objections of the victim’s family and the prosecutor, who wanted the death sentence commuted to life in prison.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan's police watchdog investigating fatal officer-involved shooting on Fishing Lake First Nation
Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has been deployed following a fatal officer-involved shooting on Fishing Lake First Nation.
-
Sask. government says private school now separate from church, but emails show connections remain
The Government of Saskatchewan says a private Christian school, embroiled in abuse allegations, has proved it's met education ministry rules by formally disconnecting from an affiliated church. But, by some indications, connections remain.
-
Sask. Court of Appeal reserves decision on pronoun law legal challenge
An appeal hearing stemming from a court challenge of the Government of Saskatchewan's Parents' Bill of Rights has come to a close.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba organization calling for inquiry into the death of six-year-old Johnson Redhead
An advocate organization is calling for an inquiry following the death of a six-year-old boy who went missing in Shamattawa First Nation.
-
Wasyliw told NDP he 'wouldn't lie for Wab' over Khan handshake
An MLA recently kicked out of the NDP caucus says he is setting the record straight about a controversial handshake between PC MLA Obby Khan and Premier Wab Kinew.
-
'We have to wait': Majority of Winnipeg construction projects yet to finish
Summer officially gave way to autumn on Sunday, but Winnipeg’s construction season is far from over with work continuing on regional roadways and residential streets.
Edmonton
-
Doctors warn nearly half intend to leave province in 5 years amid cloudy future of Alberta health care
Local leaders are echoing concerns about doctor shortages as the organization representing Alberta's doctors warns nearly half of the physicians surveyed are considering leaving the province within five years.
-
TransEd employee hospitalized after collision with semi
One person was hospitalized after a crash involving a Valley Line Southeast LRT train and a semi Tuesday morning.
-
Oilers sport what's likely to be opening-game lineup at camp practice
While Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch and his staff still have two weeks of training camp to decide who stays and who goes to cement the 23-man roster for opening night, onlookers saw what could well be the makeup of the squad come Oct. 9's home game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Calgary
-
Provincial government planning changes to Alberta's Bill of Rights, premier says
Alberta's premier wants to reinforce the ability to choose whether to receive a vaccination or other medical procedures through changes to the province's Bill of Rights.
-
Calgary replaces dozens of street safety signs after they're hit by vehicles
In-street signs meant to slow drivers down and keep pedestrians safe are having to be replaced at a rapid rate in Calgary because they're being hit by vehicles.
-
Calgary man faces child porn charges after 'incredibly disturbing' messages found: ALERT
A Calgary man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation uncovered years of messages exchanged with an alleged felon.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police hosting Social Disorder and Urban Crime Conference
Dozens of police officers and support workers have come to Lethbridge for the Social Disorder and Urban Crime Conference.
-
Ice cream criminals: Lethbridge break-in sees suspects steal plenty of pints
Police are looking to the public for help after thieves broke into a Lethbridge ice creamery, stealing from the store.
-
'An aspirational goal': U of L lowers fees for Indigenous students
To make higher education an easier step to take for Indigenous students, the University of Lethbridge is dropping some fees for those applicants.
Toronto
-
'Those responsible should be held accountable': Ontario education minister investigating TDSB field trip to rally
Ontario's ministry of education is now officially investigating a Toronto District School Board (TDSB) field trip at an Indigenous rights rally students participated in, where pro-Palestinian slogans were later chanted.
-
Toronto jazz musician fatally struck in collision remembered as 'talented,' 'beautiful' person
A woman fatally struck in a collision in The Junction neighbourhood on Monday evening is being remembered as a 'wonderful and beautiful person' who was a beloved member of Toronto's jazz community.
-
Ontario woman seen in viral video of Porsche theft now facing more charges
An 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole a Porsche and then ran over its owner in a caught-on-video incident in Mississauga earlier this month is now facing auto theft charges in Toronto.
Ottawa
-
Two youths arrested following Glebe Collegiate lockdown
Ottawa police say two people under the age of 18 have been arrested following an incident that prompted a lockdown at Glebe Collegiate Institute around the noon hour Tuesday.
-
'It shows how out of touch the Premier is': Reaction to Doug Ford's encampment comments
After Ontario Premier Doug Ford made controversial comments about solutions to get people out of homeless encampments, advocates and members of the opposition spoke up on Tuesday.
-
This is where Ottawa Community Housing will build 336 new affordable units
Ottawa Community Housing has announced a new development downtown, which in its first phase will see 336 new affordable homes – and that plan is only the beginning.
Montreal
-
Quebec premier taking heat over $7-billion Northvolt battery plant
The heat is rising for Quebec Premier François Legault as opposition parties demand answers about his government's investment in the planned Northvolt battery factory near Montreal.
-
Quebec language watchdog received record number of complaints last year
Quebec's language watchdog received a record number of complaints from citizens last year and carried out an increasing number of inspections on employers.
-
Indigenous communities in Quebec can't opt out of paying hydro bills, minister says
Quebec's minister responsible for relations with First Nations and Inuit says northern communities can't opt out of paying their electricity bills.
Vancouver
-
New poll shows half of British Columbians fear for their safety
Less than one month before voters cast their ballots in the provincial election, a new poll of British Columbians shows half of respondents fear for their safety in their own communities.
-
Detached home ownership in Metro Vancouver becoming 'more of a unicorn,' according to report
A new report from Re/Max shows it's becoming increasingly unrealistic for most people to buy a detached home in Metro Vancouver.
-
Vancouver's Jericho Pier to be repaired, could open by next summer
Jericho Pier has been closed to the public since a storm battered it in January 2022 – but now, the Vancouver Park Board has approved a plan to repair it at a cost of $1 million.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. councillor blames 'leftist extremists' after blackface photo surfaces online
A city councillor in British Columbia says an online mob of "extremists" and "politically motivated hackers" is responsible for uncovering and publicizing a photo of him wearing a blackface costume to a Halloween party in 2007.
-
New poll shows half of British Columbians fear for their safety
Less than one month before voters cast their ballots in the provincial election, a new poll of British Columbians shows half of respondents fear for their safety in their own communities.
-
'Severely hypothermic' boater rescued after vessel capsizes off Vancouver Island
A boater was rescued on Monday evening after spending three hours in the frigid waters off Vancouver Island.
Kelowna
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
London
-
Busloads of students at rental house in London, Ont. sparks call to tighten rules
The calls are growing louder for city council to tighten the rules governing short-term accommodations, including those advertised on websites like Airbnb and Vrbo, after students arrived by the busload at a rented house in the Masonville neighbourhood.
-
'One more minute may have been too late'; working smoke alarm saves Malahide family, and their home
“I was going to make breakfast, and I put the frying pan on the stove and opened it and remembered I needed something from No Frills,” said Frank Wall, who lives just north of Aylmer, Ont.
-
London renoviction by-law greeted with skepticism by some low-income tenants it's meant to protect
Protesting for more than an hour in a pouring rain, members of tenants’ advocacy group London ACORN called on city council to strengthen a draft licensing by-law meant to discourage so-called ‘renovictions’.
Kitchener
-
Reward of up to $50K offered for information in Joshua Bennett murder
A reward of up to $50K has been issued by Waterloo Regional Police for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Joshua Bennett.
-
Couples, contractors claim they were scammed by Ontario wedding vendor
Newlyweds claim the company they hired to take their wedding photos and videos took off with their precious memories – and their money.
-
Region releases report on why corn was destroyed on purchased Wilmot land
Back in July, a plot of land had an immature crop of corn destroyed. It was an action that outraged local farmers. Now, a new report into the matter has been released and will be presented to regional council Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Couple in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., awarded more than $500K for enduring life with hellish neighbour
We've all had neighbours we didn't like, but two people from Sault Ste. Marie have been awarded more than half a million dollars for the 'extreme' behaviour of the people who lived next to them.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Image released of mysterious object shot down over Yukon in 2023
An image of the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon territory in February 2023 has been obtained by CTVNews.ca.
-
Investigation details events leading up to Sudbury woman's death in a collision with OPP boat
A 49-year-old Sudbury woman who was killed in a tragic collision with a police boat June 7 on Nepewassi Lake was told to remain in a residence on an island until police returned to pick her up.
Atlantic
-
'They live in panic': Halifax serves eviction notices to residents at University Avenue encampment
As temperatures cool down, the Halifax Regional Municipality is serving eviction notices to residents at one of the city’s larger tent encampments.
-
'Privacy is dead': The questions being raised over body cameras in stores
Questions are being raised over the use of body cameras in stores as a way to combat crime.
-
Antigonish RCMP looking for N.S. man wanted for sexual assault
Antigonish County District RCMP is trying to track down a man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant for sexual assault in Nova Scotia.
N.L.
-
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.