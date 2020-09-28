REGINA -- With Saskatchewan entering the election campaign period on Tuesday, six party leaders hope they will be able to sway voters their way.

Here are the six leaders of each official party running in this election, scheduled for Oct. 26.

Saskatchewan Party

Scott Moe:

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe has represented the constituency of Rosthern-Shellbrook since first being elected to the legislature in 2011. In 2018, he was elected leader of the Saskatchewan Party and was sworn in as the premier.

Moe was raised on a farm between Shellbrook and Parkside. He and his family currently live in Shellbrook. He received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from the University of Saskatchewan.

Before becoming premier, Moe served as the Minister of Environment, Minister of Advanced Education, Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Water Corporation and Minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency.

Moe said he wants to grow the province’s exports and the economy.

New Democratic Party

Ryan Meili:

NDP Leader Ryan Meili was first elected to the legislature in March 2017 following a by-election. He represents the constituency of Saskatoon Meewasin.

Before he was elected, Meili was a family doctor and worked to build community in Saskatoon’s core neighbourhoods.

He said he wants to build a healthier and fairer Saskatchewan, and doesn’t want to cut services for people.

Saskatchewan Liberal Party

Robert Rudachyk:

Saskatchewan Liberal Party Interim Leader Robert Rudachyk grew up in Weyburn, later moving to Saskatoon to study biology at the University of Saskatchewan. He has served terms on the Mayfair School Community Council and the local community association.

He said he wants to build the Liberal team and provide Saskatchewan voters with an alternative to hold the government to account.

He wants to diversify the economy. He says oil and gas will always be part of the economy, but he wants to tap into renewable energy sources.

He is running in the constituency of Saskatoon Westview. He previously ran in the 2016 election but lost.

PC Party of Saskatchewan

Ken Grey:

PC Party of Saskatchewan Leader Ken Grey currently works as a supervisor at Regina Paratransit. He grew up in Colonsay, Sask., and completed the Special Care Aide program at Saskatchewan Polytechnic. Prior to that, he worked for nine years in long-term care and later became a registered sleep technologist with the Sleep Disorders Centre in Saskatoon.

He said he wants to make Saskatchewan communities better.

Saskatchewan Green Party

Naomi Hunter:

Saskatchewan Green Party Leader Naomi Hunter runs a family Haskap farm in northern Saskatchewan near Prince Albert. She also teaches fitness classes for seniors.

Hunter said she is committed to providing support to help small business owners. Community involvement is important to her. She helped start the ‘I Will Help Regina’ Facebook group, an initiative that sees people donate items to others in need.

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

Wade Sira:

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan Leader Wade Sira was elected reeve of the RM of Rosedale in 2016. He works as a semi driver and Class 1 driving instructor.

He said he wants to put Saskatchewan’s interests first provincially and nationally. He believes the current system is “geared to benefit the elite,” and that politicians must have trust of the people they serve.

The Buffalo Party believes people in Saskatchewan should have the right to vote for independence.

He is running in the constituency of Martensville-Warman.