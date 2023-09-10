Meet the man who completed the Queen City Marathon in a wheelchair
World-record holder Kyle Gieni completed the Queen City Marathon in a wheelchair on Sunday, with his sights set on a possible world record attempt next year.
Gieni, who has Regina roots, said he took inspiration from cross-country skiing to complete the 42.2 kilometre trek through Regina using poles to propel his chair forward.
“I used to do some cross-country skiing back in Regina back when I was a kid, so coming back here it just seems natural to hop on some and start grinding away,” Gieni told CTV News after the race. "Just to show people that it's possible, just to show people that anybody can do it, even if you're in a wheelchair, it doesn't matter, just get out there.”
Gieni earned a Guinness World Record for the fastest half-marathon in a non-racing wheelchair with poles back in May, recording a time of 1:23:15 in Vancouver.
Gieni guessed his full marathon time at the Queen City Marathon was around two hours and 40 minutes, which he says would be an unofficial world record.
“Maybe I’ll call Guinness World Records next year, and they can come down and see me,” Gieni said.
RUNNERS TAKE OVER REGINA ROADS
More than 4,000 people took part in the various races on tap at the Queen City Marathon this year, ranging from family fun to the full marathon on Sunday.
Each person in the running has a reason for doing so, whether it’s in hopes of setting a new course record, like Logan Roots, the winner of the men’s full marathon, with a new record time of 2:32:15.
For others, it’s about accomplishing something new.
“Had to do a little bit of training for it, I've been fighting some injuries,” said Fred Fox after completing his first official timed half marathon.
But perseverance runs in Fox’s family, and his brother Terry was top-of-mind.
“It made me think about Terry a little bit,” Fox said. “He was running during the Marathon of Hope in 1980 Terry ran pretty much a marathon every single day for 143 days, and that was on an artificial leg.”
“He took one step at a time, one telephone pole at a time, one mile at a time. He didn't quit.”
Organizers say runners from all over the world took part.
“We have eight provinces and territories, 14 U.S. states, and about 10 international,” said Shawn Weimer, race director for QCM. “We’ve got runners from China, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Germany, you name it.”
“They’re coming from around the globe.”
Weimer said he’s hopeful to see the marathon work its way back up to the more than 6,000 runners seen pre-pandemic within the next few years.
The first Queen City Marathon took place in 2001.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau stuck in India following G20 summit due to 'technical issues' with plane
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aircraft is experiencing a technical issue that is forcing the entire Canadian delegation to stay in India, where this year’s G20 summit took place.
Indian prime minister scolds Trudeau over Sikh protests
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed strong concerns about protests in Canada against India to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, according a statement by India.
ANALYSIS | What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
'This may be our last moments': Canadian describes what it felt like when the Morocco earthquake hit
A Canadian man who was on the outskirts of Marrakech when an earthquake hit described the experience as ‘terrifying,’ adding that he was visiting the region that would become the epicentre just the day before.
Spain's soccer chief Luis Rubiales announces resignation following World Cup kiss
Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales, engulfed in a scandal over allegations he gave an unsolicicted kiss to a player on the women's World Cup team last month, said on Sunday he will resign from his position as president.
Canadian aid worker reportedly killed in Ukraine by Russian shelling
Several aid organizations in Ukraine are reporting that a volunteer Canadian aid worker was killed this weekend by a Russian attack.
Escaped murderer on the run in the U.S. has changed appearance, slipped out of search areas
Authorities say an escaped murderer who has eluded capture since breaking out of a southeastern Pennsylvania prison a week and a half ago has apparently slipped out of the search area, changed his appearance and is now being sought in a stolen vehicle.
Novak Djokovic wins the US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev
Novak Djokovic emerged from an exhilarating and exhausting U.S. Open final with a 24th Grand Slam title on Sunday night, using every ounce of his energy and some serve-and-volley guile to get past Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in a match that was more closely contested than the straight-set score indicated.
Bomb threat at Lil Nas X's TIFF premiere not targeted: Toronto police
A bomb threat at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)’s premiere of “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” briefly delayed the documentary’s screening on Saturday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon cyclist's death brings renewed calls for change
The 36-year-old man who died in hospital on Wednesday following a collision between a bike and a passenger vehicle has been identified as Darin Kinniewess.
-
Municipal workers in Sask.'s third-largest city are set to walk off the job on Monday
A statement from CUPE 882, says their latest offer was rejected on Sunday afternoon, and the city “continues to refuse to negotiate with us.”
-
Saskatoon firefighters observe national memorial day
In Saskatoon, firefighters joined stations across the country in a simultaneous moment of silence, dedicated to honouring those who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Winnipeg
-
Residents displaced after west Winnipeg apartment fire
Residents of an apartment building at the west edge of Winnipeg are temporarily homeless after a fire early Sunday morning.
-
NDP promise to improve home care, Liberals talk about crime solutions
With less than a month left until Manitobans go to the polls, the province’s Liberal and NDP candidates were busy on the campaign trail Sunday.
-
Mountain Avenue shooting becomes homicide: Police
Winnipeg police are investigating the city's 23rd homicide of the year.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier asks ministers for 'full assessment' of E. coli outbreak in Calgary
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's asked her health minister, as well as her children and family services minister, to "do a full assessment" of an E. coli outbreak linked to Calgary daycares.
-
‘Hoop it Up’: new basketball courts represent a step towards revitalizing Century Gardens Park, west end
A 3-on-3 basketball tournament held at the new Tri court at Century Gardens in the city's west end is about more than growing the game.
-
2 charged in death of 18-year-old Danillo Canales Glenn
An 18-year-old man and 16-year-old youth have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Calgary teenager Danillo Canales Glenn.
Edmonton
-
Family plead for help after 'horrific' hit-and-run in central Edmonton
The family of a young Edmonton woman in the ICU is asking for help finding the driver that hit her and then drove away.
-
Wetaskiwin residents weigh in on rising crime at RCMP town hall
Wetaskiwin residents voiced their concerns Sunday regarding what the say is "social disorder" in their community.
-
Alberta premier asks ministers for 'full assessment' of E. coli outbreak in Calgary
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's asked her health minister, as well as her children and family services minister, to "do a full assessment" of an E. coli outbreak linked to Calgary daycares.
Toronto
-
Some Loblaws prices are double Dollarama's – here's why
A comparison of prices at Dollarama and Loblaws in Toronto recently went viral online, showing a handful of food items cost double – or more – at the big box grocer.
-
Bomb threat at Lil Nas X's TIFF premiere not targeted: Toronto police
A bomb threat at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)’s premiere of “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” briefly delayed the documentary’s screening on Saturday night.
-
Man punched 2 people in the face at TTC subway station: police
Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly punched two people in the face at Castle Frank Subway Station.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa removing graphic jaywalking ad due to 'jaywalking terminology', staff say
The city of Ottawa has pulled a jaywalking advertisement from its test ads for an upcoming road safety campaign this fall, after councillors and the public criticized the graphic nature of the ad and its messaging.
-
Canada's fallen firefighters honoured at ceremony in Ottawa
The 20th annual Canadian Firefighters Memorial Ceremony was held on Sunday at Lebreton Flats in Ottawa, honouring 86 Firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice.
-
Canada's Dabrowski and partner Routliffe win U.S. Open women's doubles crown
Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski claimed her first Grand Slam title in women's doubles Sunday when she and partner Erin Routliffe won the U.S. Open final in straight sets.
Vancouver
-
Federal government apologizes to Williams Lake First Nation for 'historic injustice'
Canada formally apologized Sunday for the "unlawful and wrongful actions" that forced members of the Williams Lake First Nation off of a significant site on their territory more than 150 years ago.
-
1 person critically injured after car crashes into downtown Vancouver restaurant
One person is in critical condition after a driver crashed through the front window of a downtown Vancouver restaurant Saturday evening.
-
1 in critical condition after serious South Vancouver car crash
One person is in hospital in critical condition after a serious crash between two vehicles in South Vancouver early Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
Montreal doctor who lost brother to suicide calls for more mental health funding
A Montreal doctor is speaking out after she lost her brother to suicide in April. She says he tried to check himself into a psych ward, but never made it, after an extended wait in the emergency room.
-
Shock and worry in Montreal's Moroccan community after deadly earthquake
In the nearly two days since a deadly earthquake killed more than 2,000 people in Morocco, Montreal's Café Amistad has become a gathering place for people seeking answers, or at least support. As news of the deadly quake trickled in on Friday, Chorfi Zouhir kept his shop open late into the night, as customers stayed glued to news channels and tried frantically to call home.
-
Two critically injured after driver hits pedestrian and street lamp in St. Laurent: SPVM
Montreal police are investigating after a car hit a pedestrian and then hit a street lamp, which fell onto another pedestrian in the St. Laurent borough Sunday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
82-year-old fills 21-storey building with acts of kindness
When a Victoria senior is not making scones from scratch, and delivering them to neighbours up and down their building’s 21 floors, “just because” — she’s leaving thoughtful cards and gifts to surprise people on their doorsteps.
-
Crews knock down Port Alberni house fire
Firefighters were on the scene of a blaze in Port Alberni Sunday morning, where a house was engulfed in heavy smoke and flames.
-
B.C. lawyer fined $7.5K for telling client 'crude, undignified gossip' about judiciary member's sex life
A Nanaimo lawyer has been handed a $7,500 fine for making comments about a member of the judiciary’s sexual history to his client, according to the Law Society of British Columbia.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP officer struck and injured in roadside hit-and-run
RCMP are asking for help from the public in identifying a person involved in a hit-and-run, which struck an officer early Sunday morning in North River, N.S.
-
Two arrested during tense protest at wharf where contentious N.S. fishery underway
RCMP arrested and later released two men for alleged assaults on Saturday after police responded to what they described as "an assembly" at a fishing wharf in southwestern Nova Scotia.
-
Fredericton Police investigate multiple deaths from the weekend
Fredericton Police are investigating a number of incidents in the city after multiple fatalities throughout the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Police in Elliot Lake launch sudden death investigation
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating what they are calling a “sudden death” at a residence on Frobel Drive in Elliot Lake.
-
Sault powerlifter heading abroad to defend her title
Sault Ste. Marie's Holly Lasante is a month away from heading across the globe to defend her world powerlifting title.
-
3 charged with impaired driving in northern Ont. in 12 hours
Impaired drivers recently kept northern Ontario Provincial Police detachments busy – the James Bay detachments charged three people with impaired driving in less than 12 hours.
Kitchener
-
Body found in car along Puslinch road
Police are appealing for dash camera footage after a person was found dead in Puslinch Township.
-
Local fallen firefighters honoured at ceremony in Ottawa
Three local firefighters were remembered at the annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Ottawa Sunday.
-
Hundreds turn out for Tiny Home Takeout fundraiser amid rising demand
The Waterloo Region community is coming together for a crucial cause.